Idaho men take advantage of turnover-prone Pacific 83-53

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – The growth of the Idaho basketball team continued Tuesday with a 30-point win against a team coached by a former Vandals guard and coach.

The Vandals used efficient offense coupled with solid defense to thump Pacific 83-53 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena .

Pacific (4-6), coached by Leonard Perry, struggled to take care of the ball with 21 turnovers. Much of the difficulty has to be credited to the energetic Vandals (5-4).

“We continue to make strides,” first-year Idaho coach Alex Pribble told the ESPN+ broadcasting crew afterward. “I’ve been talking about it from Day One that it’s about us getting better every time out. We put together 35 good minutes tonight. The challenge for us is to put together a full 40 minutes.”

The Vandals were on the offensive attack from the start.

Less than 9 minutes into the game, Idaho had pushed its lead to double digits. The advantage only got bigger .

D’Angelo Minnis’ 3-pointer gave Idaho a 32-13 lead. Moments later, Quin Denker hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 43-20 going into halftime.

Idaho led by 33 points three times in the second half.

Denker scored a team-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor – 5 of 6 on 3-pointers – to go with three steals, three assists and three rebounds.

Minnis had a season-high 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, and Tyler Linhardt added 12 points.

The Vandals hit the road for three games, which includes a Dec. 17 stop at Stanford.