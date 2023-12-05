No. 21 Washington State women hold off South Dakota State 69-64

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Washington State women’s basketball team never trailed Tuesday in a challenging nonconference road game.

The Cougars didn’t have their 10th victory wrapped up, though, until Astera Tuhina made two free throws with 7 seconds remaining.

The 21st-ranked Cougars held off South Dakota State 69-64 to move to 10-1.

Washington State led by 10 points four times in the second half, but the Jackrabbits (4-3) fought back.

A layup pulled SDSU within 52-51 with 5:06 to go . But a couple of abbreviated surges allowed the Cougars to keep the Jackrabbits at bay.

Tuhina led WSU with 18 points. Bella Murekatete added 15 points and seven rebounds before fouling out, Eleonora Villa scored 13 points and Tara Wallack added 11.

Villa’s layup gave WSU a 48-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Murekatete made two free throws to extend WSU’s lead to 52-42 for the Cougars’ last double-digit lead.

The Cougars made 45.1% from the field, finishing 23 of 51. SDSU got off to a cold start but used a 14-of-31 effort to make a run at WSU in the second half.

WSU opens Pac-12 play on Sunday at home against Washington. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.

WSU is one of five ranked Pac-12 teams.