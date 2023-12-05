‘Partially clothed’ man found in West Central Spokane street dies

A “partially clothed” man who was found lying on a street died at the scene early Tuesday morning in West Central Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department.

First responders were called at about 5:30 a.m. to Pettet Drive and Nora Avenue, Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

Humphreys said medics tried to save the person’s life, but he died.

Cpl. Nick Briggs, a spokesman for the department, said at the scene the incident was a “possible hit-and-run” because the man was found in the road, but it was too early to determine what happened.

Pettet Drive in that immediate area was closed.

Spokane police Major Crimes detectives are investigating.