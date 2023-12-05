Prep roundup: Olivia Baird paces Lewis and Clark girls; Nash Dunham scores 20 points to push Mead boys

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls basketball

Lewis and Clark 61, Mt. Spokane 48: Olivia Baird scored 14 points, Sadie Pierce added 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and the visiting Tigers (3-1) beat the Wildcats (0-3). Sloane Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 14 points.

Ferris 67, Gonzaga Prep 60: Aylah Cornwall scored 23 points and the visiting Bullpups (1-1) beat the Saxons (1-1). Kayla Jones led Ferris with 22 points.

Mead 63, Central Valley 59: Gracie Wenkheimer scored 19 points, Addison Wells-Morrison added 18 and the visiting Panthers (1-0) beat the Bears (2-1). Eden Sander led CV with 24 points.

University 69, Ridgeline 60: Sophie Carbajal scored 17 points and the Titans (2-0) beat the visiting Falcons (2-2). Grace Sheridan led Ridgeline with 22 points.

Cheney 43, North Central 21: The visiting Blackhawks (1-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-2).

Lewiston 60, Pullman 47: Reese DeGroot scored 23 points, Addison McKarcher added 22 points and the visiting Bengals (3-3) beat the Greyhounds (1-2). Jennabee Harris led Pullman with 12 points.

Lakeside 68, West Valley 45: Lacy Crabtree scored 15 points and the visiting Eagles (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-4). Chloe Deharo scored 26 points for West Valley.

Medical Lake 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 44: The visiting Cardinals (2-0) beat the Broncos (2-1).

Freeman 51, St. George’s 23: The visiting Scotties (1-1) beat the Dragons (0-3).

Colville 42, Northwest Christian 39: The visiting Crimson Hawks (1-3) beat the Crusaders (1-1).

Chesterton Academy 45, Tekoa-Rosalia 26: The visiting Knights (1-1) beat the Timberwolves (0-2).

Lake Roosevelt 53, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 42: The visiting Raiders (2-0) beat the Warriors (0-2).

Chewelah 38, Newport 35: The visiting Cougars (3-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-1).

Tonasket 62, Republic 29: Jayleen Bello scored 25 points, Alyssa Larson added 10 more and the visiting Tigers (3-0) beat the Tigers (2-1).

Northport 32, Springdale 14: The visiting Mustangs (1-2) beat the Chargers (0-3)

Oakesdale 47, Odessa 31: Payton Davis scored 18 points and the visiting Nighthawks (2-0) beat the Tigers (1-1). Hayden Schuh led Odessa with 11 points.

Kettle Falls 49, Selkirk 12: Ryenna Pfeffer had 20 points and the visiting Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Rangers (1-2).

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 68, Lewis and Clark 39: Ryan Lafferty scored 18 points, Nalu Vargas scored 15 points on five three-pointers and the Wildcats (2-0) beat the visiting Tigers (2-1).

Mead 71, Central Valley 56: Nash Dunham scored 20 points and the visiting Panthers (1-0) beat the Bears (1-2). Orland Axton led CV with 16 points.

Ridgeline 55, University 50: Wyatt Cline scored 20 points and made six three-point shots and the visiting Falcons (3-0) beat the Titans (0-2). Gabe Heimbigner scored 13 points for University.

Gonzaga Prep 69, Ferris 38: The visiting Bullpups (3-0) beat the Saxons (1-2). Details were unavailable.

Bonners Ferry 76, Deer Park 33: Asher Williams scored 25 points and the visiting Badgers (3-1) beat the Stags (1-2).

West Valley 89, Timberlake 31: Ben Fried scored 27 points, Noah Gadd-Lewis added 13 and the Eagles (3-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (0-2). Tyler Engelson scored 10 points for the Timberwolves.

Pullman 44, Lewiston 41: The Greyhounds (2-1) beat the visiting Bengals (2-2).

St. George’s 69, Freeman 52: Dylan Goldsmith scored 20 points and the visiting Scotties (1-1) beat the Dragons (2-1). Shawn Jones scored 15 points for the Dragons.

Chewelah 56, Newport 45: Ryan Mcmillen and Gideon Dzawlatowski had 15 points apiece and the visiting Cougars (3-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-2).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Medical Lake 37: Joey Duff scored 20 points and the Broncos (3-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-1).

Kettle Falls 79, Selkirk 16: Zane Edwards scored 22 points and Talan Simmons added 17 points with 10 rebounds and the Bulldogs (3-0) beat the visiting Rangers (0-3).

Tonasket 78, Republic 41: The visiting Tigers (3-0) beat the Tigers (1-2).

Oakesdale 55, Odessa 46: The Nighthawks (1-2) beat the visiting Tigers (1-1).