Sounders keeper Stefan Frei officially re-signs with Seattle

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei signed a two-year contract through the 2025 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Frei was originally acquired via trade from Toronto in 2013. He signed a two-year deal in 2021 and made $650,000 this season, according to figures provided by the MLS Players Association.

“I’m excited to continue my career here with the Seattle Sounders,” Frei said in a news release. “From my first taste of Open Cup in 2014 to making history winning the Champions League in 2022, my time here has been filled with nothing but good memories. However, as a wise man once said, we’re not done yet. I look forward to more opportunities to add to our trophy cabinet and keep writing history.”

The Sounders returned to the postseason this fall after a year absence behind one of Frei’s better campaigns between the sticks. He won the MLS Golden Glove award with a league-leading 14 clean sheets, which broke Frei’s club record of 13 shutouts set in 2017. Frei also had two clean sheets during the best-of-three opening round playoff series against FC Dallas.

Seattle lost a Western Conference semifinal match 1-0 to Los Angeles FC at Lumen Field last month. The Black & Gold will play Columbus for the title Saturday.

Frei replaced midfielder Nico Lodeiro as captain in August, but teammates always regarded him as a leader in the locker room. Frei was in goal for the club’s 2014 Supporters’ Shield and U.S. Open Cup wins, MLS Cup championships in 2016 and 2019 and 2022 CONCACAF Champions League win.

“Already one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in league history, (Frei) continues to perform at a high level year after year,” said Craig Waibel, the club’s general manager and chief soccer officer, in a news release. “We look forward to celebrating more big moments with him in goal.”