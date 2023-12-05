The march toward Prohibition can trace its origins to the formation of the American Temperance Society in 1826. It began as a primarily rural and Protestant movement and, to opponents, stayed that way despite gaining momentum as the Industrial Revolution took hold and the growth of cities took off.

The Woman's Christian Temperance Union was founded in 1873. In the 1880s, activist Carrie Nation became famous for dropping unannounced into bars and saloons and breaking liquor bottles with a small hatchet.

By 1917, prohibitionists had built strong majorities in both parties in Congress. In addition, prohibitionists claimed that banning the manufacture of alcohol would allow more grain to be used in the war effort.

A constitutional amendment banning alcohol was proposed and passed by both houses by December 1917. By January 1919, 36 states had ratified the amendment, which essentially began that June but didn't become the law of the land until Jan. 16, 1920.

On Oct. 28, 1919, Congress overrode a veto by President Woodrow Wilson to pass the Volstead Act, directing Prohibition be enforced by Treasury Department agents.