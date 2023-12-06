Have a favorite seasonal drink? Give us a shout.

The Spokesman-Review is looking for the best seasonal drinks in town.

Have you recently had a foam-topped eggnog latte that was out of this world? Has your favorite neighborhood coffee shop added a festive touch to your usual order and you just can’t get enough? We want to know about it.

Send the name of your favorite winter drink order to lindseyt@spokesman.com along with the name of the cafe or coffee shop that serves it. Write 1-2 sentences about why you think it beats out any area competitors, and we may run your entry in an issue of The Spokesman-Review.

A submitted photo of your drink entry is preferred but not required. Please only submit drink photos you shot yourself.

Please write “Favorite Winter Drink” in the email’s subject line. Entries are limited to Eastern Washington and North Idaho locations.