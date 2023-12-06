The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Human remains found near Twin Lakes identified as missing 36-year-old Rathdrum man

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Human remains found late last week in the Twin Lakes area have been identified as missing 36-year-old Jacob Keith Fulwiler, of Rathdrum.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded the morning of Nov. 26 to the area of Timber Ridge Road after hunters discovered the remains, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Fulwiler was reported missing with the sheriff’s office Feb. 20. The remains appeared to have been there for many months.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of death and toxicology information.