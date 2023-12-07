1 dead, 2 injured in crash east of Sprague

A crash 4 miles east of Sprague Thursday morning left one dead and two injured, the Washington State Patrol said in a news release.

The driver, 22-year-old Litzy Arvivo from Merced, California, lost control of the car while driving east on Interstate 90. The car entered the median and rolled, WSP said. She was transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center along with passenger Maira Guillen Baeza, 26, from Moses Lake. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Angel Cuevas, 22, of George, Washington, was killed in the crash. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt, WSP said.

WSP said the cause of the crash was speed. Troopers are currently investigating, WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said on social media.