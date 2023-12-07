100 years ago in the Pacific Northwest: The fallout from the big storm extended from the West Side to Idaho, and one of Spokane’s beloved pioneers died in a modern accident

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The region was recovering from a devastating wind, rain and snow storm. Emergency phone service was restored to Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene, but dozens of phone lines remained down throughout the region.

About 50 trees blew down atop phone lines between Rathdrum and Sandpoint, and 60 between Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

The mayhem was not restricted to the Inland Northwest. Near Anacortes, Washington, 15 people were feared drowned when the steamer T.W. Lake went down in rough seas. Also in the state, Bellingham, Everett, Hoquiam and Aberdeen were all suffering from downed phone and power lines.

From the accident beat: Hyman Cohn, “one of the best-known pioneer residents of Spokane” died in an auto accident north of Walla Walla. He and his wife were found thrown against a telephone pole and a barbed wire fence. His wife was recovering in a Walla Walla hospital.

He was associated with the Cohn Brothers Furniture Company in Spokane. He was “an active church worker in Jewish circles, being a member of Temple Emanu-El.” He was treasurer of both the Spokane Elks Lodge and Mason’s lodge.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1787: Delaware is the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

1869: Jesse James, along with his brother, makes his first confirmed bank robbery in Gallatin, Missouri, killing a cashier.

1941: Imperial Japanese Navy attacks the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing 2,403 people.