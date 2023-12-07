2023-24 Winter High School Sports Preview: Girls basketball capsules for Greater Spokane League and Northeast A

From staff reports

The Washington high school girls basketball season is underway. Here’s a preview of the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A and 2A divisions and the Northeast A League.

Teams in alphabetical order by classification. Records/standing listed from 2022-23.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (16-7, 7-2, second): Jason Wilson is one of five new coaches in the 4A/3A ranks. He has five letterwinners and three junior starters back from last year’s squad, including first-team all-league guard Eden Sander, honorable mention guard Gabbie Wilson and guard Kara Wilson, who is returning from a knee injury. “We’re looking to play fast and spread people out,” coach Wilson said. “We’re a hungry group looking to prove ourselves.” Size could be an issue with no one over 5-foot-8.

Cheney (6-14, 1-8, ninth): First-year coach Meredith Richards has three starters and seven letterwinners back, led by point Paige Evans, post Macey Richards and junior guard Mia Ashcroft. “We are going to utilize the athleticism and knowledge from our three-year starting seniors, Evans and Richards, to help lead our team in the GSL,” Richards said.

Ferris (7-14, 2-7, seventh): Courtney Gray is the new coach with nine letterwinners and three starters back, led by junior shooting guard Kayla Jones, a second-team all-league pick and one of the top 3-point shooters in the league. “We have a very dedicated team that wants to grow into a successful program,” Gray said. “We’re young but developing our knowledge and skills.”

Gonzaga Prep (19-9, 6-3, fourth): In his first season last year, coach Geoff Arte took the Bullpups to the state quarterfinals, though he has one returner and just four letterwinners back, including senior honorable mention post Gillian Bears. Freshman Aylah Cornwall will make an immediate impact. “We will be a work in progress early,” Arte said, “but we’re really excited to see where this group can get to by playoff time.”

Lewis and Clark (10-13, 5-4, sixth): Seven letterwinners and two starters are back for seventh-year coach and four-time coach of the year Gabe Medrano and the Tigers. Both starters – guards Kayla Vue and Olivia Baird – are sophomores. Junior Sadie Pierce transferred from Upper Columbia and will start. “If we can come together and play tough defense, rebound and take care of the ball we will be able to compete each night in the always tough GSL,” Medrano said.

Mead (21-4, 9-0, first): The Panthers placed third at state last season and return three starters and seven letterwinners, including league MVP Teryn Gardner, who should be able to return to a more natural wing position instead of running point, where she spent a lot of time last season. Sophomores Addison Wells Morrison and Reese Frederick got a lot of playing time last season and help provide a solid nucleus for two-time coach of the year Quantae Anderson, starting his 13th season with Mead.

Mt. Spokane (13-11, 7-2, third): Jim Redmon could only stay retired for a couple of years as he takes the reigns with the Wildcats. Everything starts on offense and defense with 6-foot-3 senior post Patience Grey, and junior wings Abby Priddy and Sloane Gardner are other key returners. “These kids have been together a long time,” Redmon said. Everything depends on ‘buy-in’ and we need to be able to shoot it from outside.”

North Central (9-11, 1-8, eighth): Joseph Kraus returns for his second season with six letterwinners and three starters back, including senior guard Shalene Ervin. “We are a team graduating six seniors after season ends, so we certainly bring experience and maturity to the floor this season,” Kraus said. “We are guard heavy, so we will have to play big in some of our key matchups this year in order to combat some of the post threats we will see.”

Ridgeline (10-11, 2-7 eighth): Three starters and eight letterwinners return for third-year coach Clyde Woods, none of whom are seniors. There are four juniors with three years varsity experience, though, and freshman Grace Sheridan has already led the team in scoring three times, including a 34-point game against Cheney. “We have gotten bigger and stronger each year and now it is time to hop off the porch and start to compete with the big dogs in the league,” Woods said.

University (10-11, 5-4, fifth): Angel Rivera takes over a program with eight letterwinners and four starters back. All-league honorable mention senior Julianna Jeross and sophomore point McKenzie Handran are key returners. “We have the potential to be a very good defensive ball club,” Rivera said. “We have multiple girls who are coming into a new role than they are used to and we’re figuring out how all our pieces fit.”

GSL 2A

Clarkston (19-5, 10-0, first): GSL 2A MVP Kendall Wallace leads a trio of senior first-team all-league selections, along with wing Alahondra Perez and post Eloise Teasley. “We have depth and a variety of scorers,” 11th-year coach Debbie Sobotta said. “Our basketball IQ is one of our biggest strengths.”

East Valley (0-19, 0-10, sixth): Coach James Henry returns for his season season with all five starters, none of whom are seniors, from last year’s team that had to learn on the run. Point Abby Moore was an all-league honorable mention and will be counted on to lead. “I believe our defense will be our identity,” Henry said. “We improved over the summer and we are ready to take EV from rebuilding to underdogs.”

Pullman (8-13, 8-2, second): First-team all-league post Ryliann Bednar and honorable mention guard Jennabee Harris lead seven returning letterwinners for fourth-year coach Angie Barbour. “We have good size and should be a bit faster on the court this year,” Barbour said. “Not a ton of starting varsity experience, but hoping that we gel quickly as a team.”

Rogers (4-17, 2-8, sixth): Lindsay Hernandez returns for her sixth season as coach with seven letterwinners and three starters back. Seniors Emily Peabody, Angelica Cue and Donalda Brantley are leaders. “Over the past couple of years, Rogers has competed in playoff games, and made districts which made history,” Hernandez said. “This year Rogers will be a very competitive team and are hungry to beat history again.”

Shadle Park (11-13, 6-4, third): The Highlanders lost a district crossover last year to keep them out of state and have three starters back: junior Addison Jahn and sophomores Makenzie Fager and Tameira Thompson. “We have six total returners that know what to expect from the league and what we expect as a coaching staff,” third-year coach JT Johnson said. “We have to play great team defense and rebound collectively as a team.”

West Valley (5-16, 4-7, fourth): Two-time league MVP Chloe DeHaro in back for her senior year with a new coach, Tyrone Ashley. DeHaro averaged more than 30 points last season and Ashley hopes to build in more assistance this season. “As a program, our strength is our desire to play together and have fun,” Ashley said. “In order to be competitive we need to develop chemistry and trust early in the season.”

Northeast A

Colville (13-8, 7-5, fourth): Second-year coach Ashley Moore has four returning starters, led by seniors Morgan Palmer, Olivia Ortner and Brooklyn Martin. “We have a tough group of girls who work hard,” Moore said. “Our family mindset is our strength.”

Deer Park (21-5, 12-0, first): The Stags earned their first ever league and district title last season before bowing out in a quarterfinal at state. League MVP Darian Herring graduated, but first-team all-league junior guard Brooklyn Coe and sophomore starter Berlyn Zimmerer return for seventh-year coach KC Ahrens, who earned state 1A coach of the year last season. “We will be outsized almost every night, but we have a ton of speed and skill,” Ahrens said. “It’s the most talent I have had on a team in my previous 12 years as a head coach.”

Freeman (21-7, 10-2, second): The Scotties placed sixth at state last year and second-year coach Tracy Phelps brings back five letterwinners and two starters, including sophomore guard Taylee Phelps, who earned league defensive player of the year last season. “We will be a run and gun kind of team with high positive energy,” coach Phelps said. “Our speed and length will help us tremendously in the full court with trapping presses, fast breaks and rebounding.”

Lakeside (15-9, 7-5, third): Four starters and three all-league selections are back for third-year coach Bernice Tobeck, including seniors Ayanna Tobeck, Avery Haff and Rylee Darnold. “We will be a fast, high pressure defensive team,” coach Tobeck said. “To be competitive we will need to finish in the full court, take care of the ball and outrebound our opponents.”

Medical Lake (7-14, 4-8, fifth): New coach Yeta Holloway, the third Cardinals coach in the last three seasons, have all five starters and eight total letterwinners back led by first-team all-league point Charde Luat – one of eight seniors. “Our biggest weakness in lack of continuity,” Holloway said. “The team needs time to get familiar with another new coach’s style of play.”

Riverside (7-14, 2-10, sixth): Tamara Winterroth, who played on the team the last time the Rams reached state, takes over as varsity coach after two with the JV. “We are a young team trying to build a competitive program,” she said. “The girls have been working hard, we are looking to have some success to build on moving forward.” Junior forward Kaylee Winterroth is one of five returning letterwinners.