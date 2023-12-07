2023-24 Winter High School Sports Preview: Ridgeline senior Bella De La Rosa enjoying ‘relaxed’ atmosphere of high school program

By Samantha DiMaio The Spokesman-Review

The banging of the spring floors grows progressively louder with each heavy landing of a roundoff back handspring layout. Pointed toes. Locked ankles. Straight legs. Graceful hands. Amidst the chatter and laughter of 28 Ridgeline High School gymnasts is the sparkle of seemingly effortless talent that is Bella De La Rosa.

Now a senior at Ridgeline, De La Rosa’s journey with gymnastics began like many others with Mommy and Me classes at around two years old. Her parents thought the flexibility, balance and strength that comes with being a gymnast would be beneficial in her future. All three of De La Rosa’s older brothers participated in gymnastics and later went on to win multiple state championships in wrestling.

“I kind of have that pressure to measure up to them,” De La Rosa said.

Being the baby of the family as well as the only girl has encouraged De La Rosa’s competitiveness and discipline. After taking a break from gymnastics to try out swimming, she returned to Spokane Gymnastics at age 9 and was immediately asked to join their competition team. It has been nonstop work ever since. She had practices every day after school for five hours, plus Saturday morning practice for another three.

“I had zero life,” De La Rosa said. “My life was school and gymnastics.”

Though it occupied the majority of her time, De La Rosa has no regrets about doing club gymnastics. It served as a foundation for any other activity she wanted to do in the future.

“I’m very much grateful for it,” De La Rosa said. “I’m glad that I did it because it has made me so strong; I love how strong I am.”

During her sophomore year, De La Rosa qualified for state in three of the four disciplines. She competed in vault, beam and floor. De La Rosa has made the decision to not participate in club gymnastics and only do high school her senior year.

“Everything is so much more relaxed,” De La Rosa said. “You can have a little bit more fun and enjoy it a little more.”

This is especially true at Ridgeline. The team has a no-cut policy in which they let everyone join who wants to – no experience necessary. They practice for two hours a day rather than five. They also have weekends off, except for the optional Saturday practice, which De La Rosa always attends after first hitting the weight room on her own.

“I did like how club was structured,” De La Rosa said. “Sometimes I feel like I’ll come back from (high school) practice and have gotten nothing done because we were just goofing around.”Not only does her focus and determination set a good example for the newcomers, but De La Rosa has taken on a more intentional leadership role with the team as well. She teaches the JV girls new skills, encourages them in challenging maneuvers and coaches their floor routine, which she choreographed herself with one of her peers.

Along with her remarkable work ethic, De La Rosa has a mental fortitude like no other. Just three days before regionals last year, De La Rosa was practicing her front layout front tuck and opened for the landing too early, tearing her PCL and meniscus. Though it did not require surgery, she was on crutches for eight weeks waiting for it to heal on its own.

Still, De La Rosa returned to gymnastics. As she began this season, she has been relearning basic skills that she could easily do before the injury. Except for the lack of full mobility, she is completely healed physically – but it’s the mental block that has been challenging.

“I know I’m safe,” De La Rosa said. “I know my training and that I will hit it no matter what, so it has made me a lot less scared.”

Ridgeline coach Leah Grisafi agrees.

“I don’t know that there’s anything that Bella can’t do,” Grisafi said. “Gymnastics, and in her future.”After graduating high school, De La Rosa plans to say goodbye to competitive gymnastics and begin a career in cheer as she enters college. With her discipline and determination, it is very possible that we will see De La Rosa at regionals as she finishes her last year at Ridgeline.