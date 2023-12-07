2023-24 Winter High School Sports Preview: Rogers pair looking to build off last year’s state success as team continues to make waves

Savannah Taylor’s memory of her first time wrestling at Mat Classic has less to do with her time competing, but more to do with what she saw from the stands during the championship rounds.

Taylor, now a sophomore at Rogers, was eliminated early after a pair of losses in the 105-pound bracket. But that gave her a chance to watch her sister, Ellabelle Taylor, make a run through the 115-pound bracket en route to winning her first and only state championship.

“I’ve always looked up to my sister, but being able to witness that moment with her was really big because I know that was something she was working toward her whole life,” Savannah said. “Being able to support her through that meant a lot to me, because it showed me what it feels like and now I want that experience too.”

The Pirates weren’t done after Ellabelle’s title though, as fellow senior Viktoriya Dovhoruka also won a state title at 170 pounds – the first two state championships in Rogers girls wrestling history.

“Those titles really showed that we in Spokane are a force to be reckoned with in girls wrestling,” Rogers girls coach Whitney Bowerman said. “It also shows other girls that this is possible with enough hard work and doing stuff in the summers and going to the weight room. It’s created a drive for our group and younger girls coming into the sport.”

Two of those wrestlers looking to take the next step are Savannah and senior Yadira Covarrubias – who was also a first-time state participant last season.

Covarrubias, the lone senior on the Pirates’ 11-girl roster, has taken over the leadership role from last year’s champions and is ready to help this team create its own story.

“Seeing our team last year has made me want to step into the leadership role, especially since I also had that state experience and can tell the other girls what to expect,” Covarrubias said. “I want us to carve our own path now and see how we both as a team and individuals can make it through the season and what we can do at state.”

For Bowerman, last year’s success was a journey she will never forget, but it also capitulated girls wrestling into the spotlight at Rogers. The Pirates will once again this year field a full girls team, and this season the Pirates are looking forward to wrestling in all-girls duals.

“Our big goal this year was to get a lineup, not just get more girls,” Bowerman said. “This group really embraced that and showed what the boys have for years that this is not only an individual sport, but also a team one.

“They’re super excited to get under the lights and line up at a dual. And there are still some weights we don’t have, but the hope is that we have these events, we bring in the middle and elementary school kids, and in the future these types of matches aren’t as rare.”

More success at the state level also won’t hurt the team’s exposure, and Savannah believes last year was just the start for her and the Pirates’ program.

“The last few months my mindset has changed from being driven by seeing the girls win last year, to being driven by my own passion to win,” Savannah said. “I’m working to make every minute on the mat count and each time when I look up at the board of state champions, I envision my name being up there with a bunch of my teammates.”