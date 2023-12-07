2023-24 Winter High School Sports Preview: Wrestling capsules for the Greater Spokane League

From staff reports

The Washington high school wrestling season is underway. Here’s a preview of the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A and 2A.

Teams in alphabetical order by classification. Records/standing listed from winter 2022-23.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (6-3, fourth): Coach Shaun Williams enters his ninth season in charge of the Bears with 10 letter winners back in the fold. Leading the pack again is senior Blaine Beard, who took third at Mat Classic last season. Other state placers returning include Bayden Beard (seventh) and Danner Smith (seventh). Alesia Kostecka was also a state participant on the girls side.

Cheney (4-5, sixth): The Blackhawks lost the services of two state placers due to graduation, but new head coach Brian Skaff does return six varsity wrestlers from last season – including junior Trenton Moore, who took sixth place at state last year.

Ferris (2-7, eighth): 10 letter winners are back for the Saxons and second-year coach Lawrence Falcon. Senior Jack Neale and junior Jackson Syron were both state participants from last season.

Gonzaga Prep (1-8, ninth): After taking third place at state at 165 pounds last year, junior Noah Holman will be eyeing the top of the podium for the Bullpups come February. Eleven letter winners are back for coach Danny Pearson, who is entering his 16th season in charge of the program.

Lewis and Clark (1-8, 10th): Bridger Cloninger and Quinnton Flores return for their senior seasons after earning spots at state last season – where Cloninger took seventh place at 190 pounds. Seven letter winners are back for coach Aaron Petak, including state alternate Skye Martin.

Mead (8-1, first): Despite losing four state placers to graduation, Panthers coach Phil McLean is set up for a run at a third consecutive state title with plenty of key pieces back. Josh Neiwert is back with a state title in tow, and he will be joined by 2021 second-place finisher Jeroen Smith and five other state placers from last season’s title team.

Mt. Spokane (8-1, second): After taking home the silver last season at state, Tanner Crosby (106 pounds) and Jayson Bonnett (126) are back for the Wildcats and second-year coach Todd Slatter. Graduation hit Mt. Spokane hard with the loss of eight varsity wrestlers, but six letter winners are back for the Wildcats.

North Central (2-7, seventh): Following his fourth-place finish at Mat Classic last season, Tristan Zaragoza is back for his senior season to lead the Wolfpack. He’s joined by fellow seniors and state participants Tommy Elliot and Riley Hemminger to give plenty of experience in the lineup for new coach Chris Harrington.

Ridgeline (5-4, fifth): Senior Tyson Ramsey is back to lead the Falcons after taking third at Mat Classic last season at 145 pounds. Ridgefield coach Brice Gretch lost just three seniors from last season, while returning 11 letter winners. Senior Gavin Showmaker (138 pounds) was also a state qualifier in February.

University (8-1, third): Mat Classic XXXIV was the final time Q’Veli Quintanilla took the mat in a Titans singlet, winning his third state title. His exit leaves the door open for the next generation of University talents, led by sophomore Czar Quintanilla and junior phenom Libby Roberts – both of whom also won titles last year at 106 pounds and 105 pounds (girls) respectively. In total, five state placers are back for coach Ryan Montang.

GSL 2A

Clarkston: After taking third at state last year and fourth in 2022, Dawson Bailey is back for his senior year and seeking a state title for the Bantams. Ten letter winners are back for coach Corey Thivierge. The Bantams also added Dan Maurer as an assistant coach and head girls coach this year.

East Valley: Five letter winners are back for the Knights and second-year coach Keith Larson. Sophomore Kalob Riccelli is the team’s lone state participant back from last season.

Pullman: Following second-place finishes at Mat Classic last season, brothers Ivan Acosta and Izzy Acosta are back to lead an experienced Greyhounds lineup. Fellow state placers Aydin Peltier, Gavin McCloy and Sam Sears also return for coach Marcus Crossler, who is seeking his third consecutive league title.

Rogers: The Pirates have 11 letter winners back on the boys side, led by senior Nam Pham – who was a state participant last season. For the girls, who have 11 wrestlers on the squad, state participants Savannah Taylor and Yadira Covarrubias return after state appearances.

Shadle Park: Four state participants are back for the Highlanders, led by junior Lucan Horner – who took fifth at state last season at 106 pounds. Mat Classic participants Joseph Stahl, Corbin Jaurez and Brayden Burgener are also back. Regional champ Braden Champion also returns.

West Valley: Coach Geoff Hensley is loaded with experience as 13 varsity wrestlers are back from last season, including Logan Utecht – who took third at Mat Classic at 132 pounds. Five more state participants are also back, along with a freshman class of 27 wrestlers.