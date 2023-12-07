Mayor-elect Lisa Brown announces initial cabinet appointments, elevates civil rights director to cabinet

Mayor-elect Lisa Brown announced plans Thursday to appoint two people to cabinet positions and retain a third in an interim position when she assumes office in January.

“I am grateful for the willingness of these public servants to serve in these roles as my administration takes shape,” Brown said in a written statement. “Their experience and commitment to our city will be invaluable as we create a better way for Spokane.”

Brown will appoint Assistant City Attorney Mike Piccolo to the position of Spokane City Attorney and elevate the director of the Office of Civil Rights, Equity and Inclusion, which is currently held by Director Jerrall Haynes, to a cabinet-level position.

“The work of the Office of Civil Rights, Equity, and Inclusion is integral to all the work being done at the city,” Brown said. “For that reason, it is important to immediately elevate the director to a Cabinet-level position.”

Interim City Administrator Garrett Jones will be retained in his position pending hiring of a permanent replacement. Jones, who is also the city’s Parks and Recreation Department director, was tapped to fill that position in an interim role following the resignation of former-City Administrator Johnnie Perkins amid a sexual harassment investigation.

Piccolo will replace City Attorney Lynden Smithson, who assumed that position in a permanent role in July, when the City Council confirmed the appointment and ended a scuffle over whether Mayor Nadine Woodward violated city law by waiting to request a vote. Smithson was tapped to fill that position in an interim role in May 2022, filling a vacancy left by the retirement of former City Attorney Mike Ormsby.

Brown still has several gaps in her cabinet to fill before she assumes office, including that of police chief, communications director and chief financial officer. Kim McCollim, director of the city’s Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services division, also recently tendered her resignation.