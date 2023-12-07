Season 3 of ‘And Just Like That’ won’t premiere until 2025

Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News

Fans of “And Just Like That…” will have to wait a little longer for more sex and the city, as the third season of the hit series won’t arrive until 2025.

The Max streaming platform confirmed the release date window on Wednesday in its annual “One to Watch” trailer, which gave first a look of its upcoming 2024-2025 lineup.

The delay can partly be attributed to the now-resolved Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes, which together shut down production on most shows and movies for nearly six months.

But fans should be used to lengthy delays between seasons of the Sarah Jessica Parker-led sitcom. The season 2 premiere on June 22 came roughly 16 months after the season 1 finale.

According to Deadline, “And Just Like That…” writers returned to work in early November. Two of the show’s main stars, however, had already committed to other gigs that will prevent them from shooting next spring.

Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, will be in London headlining the buzzy Broadway revival of Neil Simon comedy “Plaza Suite” from Jan. 17 to March 31.

Meanwhile, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon will star in the Off-Broadway premiere of Jordan Seavey’s play“The Seven Year Disappear,” which opens Feb. 6 at New York City’s Pershing Square Signature Center.

The“Sex and the City” sequel was officially renewed for a third season in August.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex and the City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” the show’s executive producer and showrunner, Michael Patrick King, shared in a statement at the time.