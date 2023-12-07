‘Waitress: The Musical,’ featuring Spokane-born actor, premieres at River Park Square AMC

Sara Bareilles performs during the “Waitress” press launch at Adelphi Theatre on Jan. 20, 2020 in London. (Getty Images)

AMC is bringing “Waitress: The Musical,” the Tony-nominated Broadway show, to the big screen.

The live stage recording features composer-singer Sara Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a pie-making waitress stuck in a loveless marriage. Bareilles’ and Jessie Nelson’s 2015 musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name written by Adrienne Shelly.

The film also features Spokane-born Max Kumangai, who was part of the musical’s ensemble. Kumangai also played Joe and Cal in the original “Waitress” cast.

Kumangai returned to the Broadway restaging of “Waitress” in 2021, which reopened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York for a limited run after the COVID-19 pandemic. The recording of that run is showing for five days at downtown Spokane’s AMC River Park Square 20.

“ ‘Waitress’ celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie,” a Fathom Events news release states.

Kumangai went on to play in the original Broadway cast of “Jagged Little Pill.” And in fall 2022, Kumangai assumed the role of Hermes in the Tony-winning musical “Hadestown.”

The film “Waitress: The Musical” premiered at Tribeca Film Festival on June 12 and opened Thursday at River Park Square.

Here are the remaining showtimes, which have limited seats left:

Friday: 3:30 p.m., 7 and 9:30

Saturday: 12 p.m., 3:30, 7 and 9:30

Sunday: 12 p.m., 3:30 and 7

Monday: 3:30 p.m. and 7

Tickets are $15 before taxes and fees.