Want to do something festive? Check out our holiday calendar of events.

“Christmas Eve” – A show filled with heartwarming stories, cherished memories, and the joy of togetherness that will shine brightly on center stage. Every show holds the promise of a delightful surprise guest, adding an extra layer of enchantment to this already extraordinary occasion. Shows through Dec. 17. Thursdays through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. SOLD OUT. (208) 209-5031.

Crescent Holiday Windows – View these vintage holiday-themed displays from the old Crescent department store that were discovered after decades of sitting in storage. Through Jan. 1. The Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Free. (800) 918-9344.

Christmas Tree Elegance – Annual 13-day event featuring Christmas trees decorated and donated by various individuals and businesses, win the tree by purchasing $1 raffle tickets. Through Dec. 10, 10 a.m. The Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St. (509) 455-8888.

Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides – Free horse-drawn carriage rides to all ages while passing snow-capped trees as familiar holiday melodies flow through the crisp air. Fridays through Dec. 24, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Northwest Winterfest – The fairground’s indoor grandiose holiday display with giant lights and sculptures. 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Through Dec. 31. Visit northwestwinterfest.com for more. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10-$40.

Liberty Lake Winter Glow Spectacular – One of the largest Christmas light displays in Eastern Washington, this annual walkthrough and drive thru light show features dazzling illuminated snowmen, trees, pathways, winter characters, circus animals and animated figures. Through Jan. 1. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free. (509) 755-6700.

Questmas Tour – Northern Quest and Casino comes alive with festive decorations, an outdoor skating rink, hot chocolate and cider, and stroll through the light tunnel. Through Feb. 18. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. Free. (509) 481-2800.

DJ Night on the Ice – Hit the ice and groove to the beats with DJ A1 every Friday from December through January at the for an evening filled with music, vibrant lights, exciting contests, and much more. Friday, Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m. Numerica Skate Ribbon, 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Free. (509) 625-6602.

Manito Park Holiday Lights – Experience the holiday magic and lights of Manito Park walking with friends and family. Bundle up, bring the hot cocoa, visit No-Li Brewhouse’s photo booth and listen to live music in the Providence warming tent. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9-19, Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Free. (509) 625-6200.

Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival – Annual Yuletide film and entertainment festival, with live music and films from the Bing Crosby archive. To see complete list of showtimes, visit bingcrosbytheater.com. Tickets allow exit and re-entry to any film of the day. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $22. (509) 227-7638.

Winter Wonderland Saturday Market – Saturday market featuring activities for the entire family including live music, movies, arts & gifts, Christmas trees, complimentary hot cocoa and more. 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Wonder Building, 835 North Post St. Free. (509) 534-5039.

Black Santa Stories and Songs – Come read and sing along with Black Santa. 10:15 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 9. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Gonzaga University Candlelight Christmas Choir Concert – The annual holiday concert, Candlelight Christmas features the choirs of Gonzaga University and special guests. 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $15-25. (509) 313-2787.

The Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas Concert – Celebrate the holiday season with the internationally acclaimed Celtic folk group, the Gothard Sisters. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. FaVS Center, 5115 S. Freya St. $20-$30. (509) 448-1311.

Handel’s “Messiah” – Performed by the accomplished Washington-Idaho Symphony, containing 53 movements and two hours to play in full. The Palouse Choral Society joins in to perform the intricate vocal parts while the symphony takes on all the backing instruments. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman, Wash. $8-$20. (509) 332-1551.

Caroline Fowler’s “Medium Christmas” – A Christmas show featuring Caroline Fowler, Karli Fairbanks, Max Harnishfeger, Jenny Anne Mannan, Brandon Vasquez, Justin Landis and more. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Women’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. (509) 838-5667.

From Saint to Santa: The Christian History Behind Santa – Enjoy a special event with St. Nicholas that includes goodies, games, projects and talks with St. Nick. Register by Dec. 9 in order to reserve a gingerbread house kit. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 16. Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, 6910 S. Ben Burr Road. Free. (509) 448-1224.

Terrain’s Brrrzaar – Filling River Park Square’s three retail floors, this holiday bazaar hosts dozens of local artists and makers from across the region sell their handmade wares including jewelry, art prints, home décor, skincare, candles, clothing and more. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. (509) 363-0304.

Parade of Lights – The Parade of Lights is a fun Spokane Valley family tradition with festive parade floats, illuminated trailers, and marching groups. To see parade route, visit: paradeoflights.net. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. University High School, 12420 E. 32nd Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 368-7897.

Campbell House Holidays at the MAC – Explore the historic Campbell House, enjoy the Christmas tree, decorations, a scavenger hunt, and an activity on the sun porch. Interact with living history characters, including beloved cook Hulda Olson, and other members of the household as they prepare for a holiday celebration. Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 20-23, and noon Wednesday, Dec. 20-23. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $20. (509) 456-3931.

“The Muppets Christmas Carol” – The Muppets present their own touching rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Rated G. 1 hour 52 minutes. 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Ticket included with museum admission. (509) 456-3931.

Party Like It’s 1924 – Celebrate the roaring twenties with Sacha’s Supper Club Orchestra this New Year’s Eve. This is a 21-plus event, please have IDs present at event check in. 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023-Jan. 1. The Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St. $75 – 295. (509) 455-8888.