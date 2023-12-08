Dear Kiantha: New role with nonprofit changes dynamics with staff

Dear Kiantha,

Recently I was hired to take on the role of a lifetime with a local branch of a national nonprofit organization. I had previously been one of few women and the only board member of color for the organization during which time I had a wonderful working relationship with the staff of the organization. I found the staff members to be polite, courteous and responsive to any questions or concerns I had during my tenure as a board member. Unfortunately, that began to change the moment I was hired into a paying leadership role within the organization.

The same staff who were once very friendly and easy to collaborate with have become unresponsive, sometimes disrespectful and challenging of my authority and, during multiple instances, flat out refused to respond to my request now that they are reporting directly to me as a senior leadership team member. I am experiencing microaggressions veiled as critique from staff members and it has me rethinking my decision to join the organization as a paid staff member. Should I not have taken the job? Was there something I overlooked when supporting the organization as a board member?

Dear Friend,

Let me first start by congratulating you – but not for what you may think. Congratulations on acknowledging the discomfort you are feeling without needing validation for what you are experiencing. As people of color, we can often find ourselves in situations in which we question the validity of our experiences because others around us are not having the same experience or dismissive of our reality.

Microaggressions are subtle and, from numerous personal experiences, I can tell you they are often excused or dismissed when brought to light. Microaggressions are commonplace verbal, behavioral or environmental slights, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory or negative attitudes toward stigmatized or culturally marginalized groups.

I would like to also acknowledge that there are other dynamics at play: The complicated relationship between the seemingly all-powerful board members of nonprofit organizations or corporations and organizational staff is nuanced within itself. Respect and collaboration are honored when there is a vertical power differential like that of a board member and a staff member. This power differential does not always lend to authentic relationships – understandably so. When there is a shift in power structure, there will need to be time for adjustment and recalibration of the relationship.

While I do not condone nor suggest you accept any level of disrespect, racism or microaggressions, it may be advantageous for you to attempt to build a new foundation of respect and trust with those who are now your direct reports and colleagues as the power shift may be at the foundation of the issues more than anything else.

Either way, take this opportunity to lead and teach. You got this.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha