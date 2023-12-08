The Troubled Production Of The Exorcist

More than 2,000 child actors were considered for the part of the possessed girl, Regan. Among those considered: Laura Dern, Eve Plumb (from “The Brady Bunch”) Brooke Shields (she was considered too young) and Jamie Lee Curtis (her mom vetoed the role). Twelve-year-old Linda Blair, who didn't mind all the cursing in the script, got the part.

Regan's mother in “The Exorcist” is supposed to be a movie star filming a movie in D.C. Among those considered: Audrey Hepburn (she'd only do it if they filmed the movie in Rome) and Jane Fonda (“I don't believe in magic,” she said). Friedkin's first choice, Carol Burnett, was shot down by the studio. Ellen Burstyn successfully lobbied Friedkin for the role.

At one point, Paul Newman was interested in playing the faith-challenged Father Karras. Jack Nicholson was considered but determined to be “too unholy” for the role. Friedkin hired Stacy Keach but then saw Jason Miller in a stage production of “That Championship Season.” Friedkin bought out Keach's contract and gave the role to Miller.

The studio insisted Marlin Brando be cast as Father Merrin, but Friedkin — aware of Brando's reputation for being difficult on set — refused and hired Max von Sydow. It took four hours each day to apply makeup to turn the 44-year-old von Sydow into the elderly Merrin. Von Sydow said he lost work for years because people thought he really was that old.

In the film, as the demon gradually takes over Regan's body, the temperature drops in the girl's bedroom. In order to have the actors' breath condense, Friedkin had the bedroom set cooled to minus 20 degrees with four air conditioners — at a cost of $50,000. Stage lighting could be used for only three minutes at a time or the effect would be ruined.

Blair's voice during her possession was supplied by 57-year-old Mercedes McCambridge, an experienced TV and movie actor and voice actor. McCambridge took up drinking and smoking in order to provide a sufficiently scary voice. Warner Bros. failed to credit McCambridge for her work, which eventually led to arbitration from the Screen Actors Guild.

Production of “The Exorcist” was plagued with setbacks. Burstyn suffered a broken tailbone. And at one point, the house sets caught fire. Friedkin told Entertainment Weekly the cause had claws, wings and a foul odor: A pigeon flew into a light box, he said. The fire resulted in a two-month delay. A scheduled 85-day shoot grew to 224 days.

Eileen Dietz — who, at age 28, was considerably older than Blair — served as Blair's stunt double in the film. She later claimed to have acted in all the film's possession scenes. Warner Bros. says her total screentime was 28.25 seconds. At one point, Dietz — wearing heavy makeup — is briefly shown as Pazuzu, the demon possessing Regan.