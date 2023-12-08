Idaho hopes to cement itself as one of best teams in program history with FCS quarterfinals win over Albany

Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten can only keep one foot in bounds after catching a pass in the first half of a playoff game against Southern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – For the fifth time in program history, the Idaho Vandals have advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

It’s already been a memorable season for the Vandals (9-3), who are making their first FCS quarterfinal appearance in 30 years. But one more win would solidify this squad as one of the three best FCS Idaho teams.

Only twice has Idaho reached the semifinal round of the FCS postseason. Just two Vandals teams have posted double-digit win totals on the year.

“I shared that with our team this week,” second-year Idaho coach Jason Eck said Wednesday on his radio show. “Our senior class is leaving a great legacy, but to cement yourself … to say you’re one of the three teams to have double-digit victories in school history and to get as far as the Vandals have ever gotten, that would be a great legacy for our seniors to leave.”

The 1993 Vandals (11-3), led by quarterback Doug Nussmeier, topped Boston University in the quarterfinals before losing to Youngstown State in the semifinals. The 1988 Vandals (11-2), captained by a program great at QB in John Friesz, beat Northwestern State in the quarters then fell to Furman in the semifinals.

The 2023 Vandals, the No. 4 seed in the FCS playoffs, are looking to join elite company when they host fifth-seeded Albany (10-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Kibbie Dome. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+. It’s the first time since 1988 that Idaho has hosted back-to-back FCS playoff games.

Idaho gutted out a 20-17 overtime win against Southern Illinois last weekend at the Kibbie Dome.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity in front of us,” Eck said. “The problem in the playoffs, when you win a game like that, now you have to play a better team.”

The Vandals got exceptional efforts from their defensive and special-teams units last week to offset an inconsistent outing from their offense, which struggled to move the ball against a Southern Illinois team that boasted a top-10 defense in the FCS.

It’ll be another major challenge for Idaho’s offense this weekend. The Great Danes sit in the top 10 nationally in most defensive stat categories. They rank No. 8 in total defense (296.8 yards per game), No. 8 in scoring defense (16.85 points per game) and top the nation in rushing defense (75.9 yards per game). Albany also leads the FCS with 27 takeaways and 49 sacks – defensive ends Anton Juncaj and AJ Sirmon have combined for 26½ sacks.

Five Albany defenders landed on the All-CAA first team. Middle linebacker Dylan Kelly is the conference’s defender of the year and he’s one of three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defender of the year).

“Just like last week, we gotta play very well on defense and very well on special teams,” Eck said. “This isn’t a game where you can just say, ‘We’re gonna score 35.’ They’ve had a ton of games this year where they’ve given up 13 or less. It’s a game like last week – you may have to win 17-14 or 20-17.”

Albany, the CAA champion, enters the week on a six-game winning streak – all lopsided victories. The Great Danes lost twice to Football Bowl Subdivision competition earlier this season and were upset 38-31 by conference foe New Hampshire in October.

Otherwise, Albany dominated its CAA schedule, including a 21-point win over fellow FCS quarterfinalist Villanova on Sept. 30.

Villanova’s offense ranks in the top 10 nationally but only managed 10 points against Albany. The Great Danes also tamed top-20 offenses from Rhode Island (35-10 Albany win) and Monmouth (41-0 Albany win). It’ll be the toughest test yet for Idaho’s offense, which averages 417 yards (21st nationally) and 33.2 points per game (13th).

The Great Danes breezed past Richmond 41-13 last week in the second round.

“They didn’t win many games last year, but they really had a nice turnaround, and they’re playing outstanding football,” Eck said.

The Great Danes, led by 10th-year coach Greg Gattuso, had losing records in three straight seasons before breaking through this year.

“You don’t see a lot of errors,” Eck said. “They play hard and they’re physical.”

The Great Danes take a pass-first approach guided by sophomore QB Reese Poffenbarger, who ranks seventh nationally with 3,030 yards. He’s thrown 33 touchdowns against 10 interceptions on a 57.6% completion rate.

“On offense, it’s all around their quarterback,” Eck said. “He’s a really great athlete who can extend plays. … He’s got a skill set like (Idaho QB Gevani McCoy). He makes everybody better. He makes the offensive line better by escaping (pressure). He makes the receivers better by buying time.”

Albany’s offense is somewhat one-dimensional – the team ranks No. 80 nationally in rushing offense (126.4 yards per game).

The Vandals’ defense should be able to hold the Great Danes in check. Idaho enjoys a top-10 defense nationally in total yards allowed (294 per game) and passing yards allowed (168.9).

Eck sees a few favorable matchups for Idaho – the Vandals’ defensive line versus Albany’s offensive line, and Idaho’s receiving corps versus the Great Danes’ secondary.

“I like our receivers matched up against anybody,” Eck said.

“For us to win the game, we need to win the matchup of our D-line versus their O-line. I think it’s somewhat favorable for us.”

The most concerning matchup is Albany’s defensive front versus a hit-and-miss Idaho offensive line.

“We’re really going to have to step up and play our best football,” Eck said. “(Albany’s) defensive ends are the best 1-2 combo of defensive ends that we’ve played.”