Key matchup: Washington’s Keion Brooks Jr. brings improved efficiency into rematch vs. Gonzaga

SEATTLE – Keion Brooks Jr. is playing fewer minutes but is far more productive in his second season at Washington.

The 6-foot-7 Brooks put up 17.7 points despite a career-low 43.3% from the field, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 35.5 minutes last season.

Through eight games this season, Brooks is on a career-best pace in points (20.3), rebounds (7.9), field-goal percentage (51.8), 3-point percentage (34.6), free-throw percentage (83.3) and assists (1.8) – and that’s in 33.8 minutes per game with a better supporting cast around him.

The fifth-year senior – he played three seasons at Kentucky before transferring – figures to be motivated to show off his improved efficiency after a rough outing in Gonzaga’s 77-60 victory over Washington at the McCarthey Athletic Center last December.

Brooks was in early foul trouble and didn’t score in the first half. He finished with 14 points, but most came with GU holding a double-digit lead.

Brooks, second-team All-Pac-12 a year ago, ranks 31st nationally in scoring. The Zags have faced No. 3 Zach Edey (23.7), No. 8 Boogie Ellis (22.4) and No. 28 Kylen Milton (20.4).

Edey had 25 points and 14 boards in Purdue’s 10-point win over GU in the Maui Invitational opener. Ellis finished with 28 points and four 3-pointers, but the Zags rolled past USC 89-76 in Las Vegas. Milton was limited to 13 points on 2-of-8 shooting from the floor in Gonzaga’s 111-71 rout over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday.

Brooks has hit at least one 3-pointer in every game, but he does most of his damage off the dribble much closer to the rim. He scored at least 18 points in every game before a nine-point night in UW’s blowout over Montana State on Tuesday.

He made 18 of 26 shots and scored 38 points against San Diego State and Colorado State, arguably the two toughest teams on Washington’s schedule thus far.

Anton Watson, with help from his GU teammates, did a nice job defending Brooks last season and might get the assignment again. Watson also could line up against stretch forward Moses Wood with freshman Dusty Stromer guarding Brooks. Other options include reserve forwards Jun Seok Yeo and Ben Gregg.