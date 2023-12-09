Man sustains smoke inhalation from third-story apartment fire in Logan Neighborhood

A man sustained smoke inhalation from a fire in a top-floor unit of a three-story apartment building Saturday evening in the Logan Neighborhood.

Fire companies were dispatched shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the building at 214 E. Nora Ave., Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said. The blaze was in the bedroom of the man’s unit.

The man tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful, Schaeffer said.

He said firefighters found the man hanging out his window when they arrived to extinguish the blaze. Crews raised a ladder to the window and the man came out.

Paramedics determined the man had smoke inhalation, but he refused medical care and walked away, Schaeffer said. Crews limited damage to the unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Spokane police and fire personnel.