This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
3. “The Exchange: After The Firm,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “Fourth Wing (Special Edition),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
5. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel,” James McBride (Riverhead)
6. “The Little Liar: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
7. “Alex Cross Must Die: A Thriller,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)
8. “Unnatural Death: A Scarpetta Novel,” Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)
9. “Holly,” Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “The Edge,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
Nonfiction
1. “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears (Gallery)
2. “How to Be the Love You Seek: Break Cycles, Find Peace, and Heal Your Relationships,” Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)
3. “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,” Rachel Maddow (Crown)
4. “My Name Is Barbra,” Barbra Streisand (Viking)
5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Dinner’s Ready!: 112 Fast and Fabulous Recipes for Slightly Impatient Home Cooks,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)
6. “Guinness World Records 2024,” Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)
7. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)
8. “The Great Disappearance: 31 Ways to be Rapture Ready,” David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)
9. “Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, a Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor,” Mark Harmon, Leon Carroll, et al. (Harper Select)
10. “Elon Musk,” Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)