Two people found dead near Minnehaha Park

Spokane police found a man and a woman dead after gunshots were heard Friday night in the Minnehaha Neighborhood.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to several reports of gunshots in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Cuba Street, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Officers found a man dead in a vehicle and a woman dead in the street.

Police did not say whether they were shot.

Terry Olson, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was in bed when he heard six or seven gunshots.

He got up and saw two people running west on Cleveland Avenue and a woman walking and yelling for help. Olson said the woman fell a couple of times before falling a final time and dying.

Olson said his wife called 911 and he provided a statement to police. He said police were on scene until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and cause and manner of death of the two people who died, police said. Witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage from the area who have not already been contacted by officers are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. No other information was available.