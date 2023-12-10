A Grip on Sports: After work was over Saturday, we didn’t stop watching sports, though the late-night Idaho playoff game didn’t end the way the Vandals wanted

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We were up late last night, thanks to a combination of work and displeasure. The latter was supplied by the University of Albany, as the Great Danes ended Idaho’s football season with a fourth-quarter flurry.

• A late night translated into a late start this morning, as our dogs, who were quietly rooting for Albany all along, celebrated all night and then overslept, failing in their alarm chores. Heck, our half-Dane just walked into our office and slobbered all over our lap. It’s his way, we’re sure, of lording the Vandals’ loss over this pitiful human.

Ugly, yes. But not nearly as ugly as UI’s possession after falling behind for the first time last night. After moving out to midfield – despite the officials missing an obvious facemask and an illegal hands to the face on Albany in the process – Jason Eck called for a quick pass out to the right.

Except for some reason quarterback Gevani McCoy didn’t make the throw (it was hard to see on ESPN+’s awful replay if Hayden Hatten was open but it looked as if he was, despite having 12 catches already) and tried to exit the pocket. It didn’t work. Anton Juncaj’s strip sack ended the Vandals’ hopes, and the Danes’ ensuing touchdown ended the season.

• Gonzaga’s men have played big games this year away from the Kennel. The Zags do every season. But they hadn’t played a true road game until last night.

OK, we heard the GU fans over the TV. We heard their chants, their boos, their presence. But when the game was on the line, we listened as the Huskies’ fans help feed their team energy, just as the faithful in McCarthey do for the Bulldogs so often.

And the energy was needed. With Steele Venters’ preseason injury, Mark Few has been reticent (or negligent) to develop depth. He trusts who he trusts – it’s always been his way, and it’s hard to argue with considering his track record – and last night in Hec Ed, it bit the Zags down the stretch.

The guards, Nolan Hickman and Ryan Nembhard, didn’t show it as much physically as mentally. Their decision-making process, especially on the offensive end, was tattered. Awful. The Husky pressure, the circumstances and, yes, playing every minute, wore them down.

In Few’s defense, who would you have played to give them a rest? For the first time this season, Dusty Stromer played like the freshman he is, missing all four shots he took in 28 minutes – and actually had as many fouls as shots. Jun Seok Yeo was pretty much not a factor in his 9 minutes. And Braden Huff, whose emergence has allowed Few to play three bigs at once often, was in foul trouble from the opening tip – we’re pretty sure he checked in the first time with one – and was on the court for all of 4 minutes.

Hickman, Nembhard and Anton Watson played all 40 minutes. Of that trio, only Watson didn’t show it late. And that was not enough.

For the Zags to reach their always lofty goals, the backcourt depth has to be expanded – at least a little. Or the three-big lineup has to be available – and trusted.

If not, more road defeats could be in the offing.

• Speaking of defeats, and the road, will today be the first instance of Pete Carroll’s Seahawks losing a fourth consecutive time? We are pretty sure the answer to that question is yes.

The 49ers are playing their best football of the season. Their offense is clicking. Their defense is good enough. And Seattle probably won’t have Geno Smith.

The quarterback was injured at practice late this week and Drew Lock is expected to start.

Wolves meet lambs. Quit drooling.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and the nation, we were not surprised to see LSU’s Jayden Daniels win the Heisman Trophy. When almost 80% of the voters are from east of the Rockies, western players have trouble winning the award anymore. And don’t cite Caleb Williams. He grew up in D.C., played two years at Oklahoma and became a nation star at USC, which is its own little fiefdom. Always has been. Anyhow, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., who deserved the award for his combination of statistics, importance to his undefeated squad and spectacular clutch plays, finished second. … Jon Wilner explains his vote in the Mercury News. And others laud the selection of Daniels. The sport itself? Criticism is warranted. … Oregon’s Bo Nix finished third in the Heisman race. The Ducks are happy for him and happy he’ll be around for the Fiesta Bowl. But they’ve already found his replacement, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel. … The season that was didn’t meet Colorado’s expectations. But the future seems brighter. … In basketball news, the biggest game, nationally, was in Tucson. The top-ranked Wildcats handled No. 23 Wisconsin easily, cementing their spot atop the polls. … The biggest game in Utah pitted the host Utes against undefeated BYU. The Cougars are undefeated no longer. … Oregon’s men shot down UTEP. … Oregon State rallied for another home win. … An Arizona State player will not play this season as the NCAA denied his waiver request. … Bronny James is expected to make his USC debut today against Long Beach State. … UCLA lost at Villanova. … Colorado has a chance today to post a huge road win. … The Oregon State women are still undefeated. … Utah faces No. 1 South Carolina today. … In volleyball, Oregon and Stanford each lost in the NCAA quarterfinals. … Are NIL deals fair to women?

Gonzaga: The S-R coverage from Montlake is deeper than the seventh-ranked Zags displayed. Jim Meehan took the lead role with his game story. He also put together the recap with highlights. … Dave Boling sat in Hec Ed and wrote this column about the two schools. … We watched at home and watched ESPN’s broadcast, which showed the first 20 minutes on one station and the rest on another. That’s part of our TV Take. … Theo Lawson shared Few’s thoughts on the demise of the Pac-12, which Washington is leaving in the summer. Theo also wrote the difference makers. … Tyler Tjomsland turned his camera on everyone in the building and has this photo gallery. … Of course there is coverage from the other side of the Cascades. … The 23rd-ranked women were in Houston again Saturday. And they won again, using a 15-0 start to put Rice in a hole it could never escape. Greg Lee has the game story. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Saint Mary’s showed its not to be forgotten by upsetting previously undefeated Colorado State on the road.

Idaho: Colton Clark has the game story as the Vandals’ football season ended. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, John Canzano turned his thoughts Saturday toward the conference and how it handles athletics. … Second-seeded Montana is the only conference team still alive in the FCS playoffs. They will host North Dakota State on Saturday with a final’s berth on the line. … In basketball, the Weber State men routed Cal Poly. … Sacramento State lost to Cal State Fullerton. … The Portland State women lost to Oregon in Eugene. … Northern Colorado traveled to Air Force and lost. … Montana State ended a long road trip with another defeat.

EWU: Where are the Eagles headed? Once again, an on-campus group is asking the university brass to examine the path – and to decide if the current one is truly sustainable. Shawn Vestal delves into the latest push to downsize the athletic department. … Meanwhile, the men’s basketball program, which does more with less than anyone in its conference, went into Colorado last night and defeated the Air Force Academy. … Dan Thompson has a notebook this morning, covering recent happenings in Cheney, including a local player turning into a national story.

Preps: Dave Nichols covers Saturday’s action in this notebook, ranging from hoop to wrestling to cross country.

Kraken: Another game, another loss. This one was in overtime to the visiting Lightning, 4-3.

Seahawks: Besides the Smith news, not much matters. But we can pass along another DK Metcalf sign-language story to you. … Pretty much everyone is picking the 49ers. … The Hawks also made a roster move due to Smith’s injury.

Mariners: Nope, Shohei Ohtani didn’t sign with the M’s. Did you hear the rumor making the rounds this week about Seattle offering Ohtani the unheard-of sum of $65 million for one year, just to get him to town with an easy out when his arm healed? Turned out the Dodgers offered more than that for 10 years. Yep, $700 million for a decade’s work. Wow.

Storm: The franchise needs a lot of luck to win the No. 1 selection in the WNBA draft lottery.

