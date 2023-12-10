‘Everyone deserves to be happy’: Christmas Bureau recipient wants to give back

A giant bear, likely from the Teddy Bear Toss last weekend, is carried into the Christmas Bureau’s toy room Thursday at the Spokane Fair & Expo Center. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Check may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth. Social Security cards and Medicaid cards are not valid identification. Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 14. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 13. Closed Sunday, Dec. 10.

If You Go

It was Stephanie Gonzales’ first time coming to the Christmas Bureau. She was there to pick out a Christmas gift for her 11-year-old daughter, Baylee: – either a guitar or something crafty.

“She loves music, loves art, she’s a very musical soul,” Gonzales said of her daughter.

Gonzales had her daughter at 22, after she dropped out of college for a boy, who then broke up with her.

“Being a single mother, it’s tough,” she said.

Her daughter means everything to her.

“She is the love of my life. … If I didn’t have her, I don’t know where I would be,” Gonzales said. “I just want her Christmas to be amazing.”

Gonzales has since gone back to school and received her associate degree from Spokane Community College. Now she is a student at Lewis-Clark State College’s Coeur d’Alene campus. She is double majoring in communications and social work.

“I want to help emancipated foster youth … they lack the resources, support and knowledge they need to become successful, and I want to help bridge that gap,” she said.

Gonzales spent some time in the foster care system as a teenager.

“My mom died when I was 10,” she said. “I lived with my grandma for a little bit and then I was in the system.”

Now, she wants to help.

“Everyone deserves to be happy,” she said. “I just want to save the world, a little bit at a time.

“It’s hard when you need help, too.”

In the toy room, Gonzales smiled when she spotted the two-for-one table, where recipients can choose two smaller gifts instead of one big one.

“Oh, I’m excited, I just found something she wanted,” she said.

It was a knitting kit. After some deliberation, Gonzales chose a fashion drawing kit, complete with stickers, paint and colored pencils to go with it.

“She’s going to love this,” Gonzales said. “People are so nice at Christmas.”

Next year, she hopes to volunteer at the Christmas Bureau.

“I love what they do,” she said. “I don’t have money, but I have my time.”

Donations

Thanks to new donations totaling $6,510, The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund is moving closer to its $600,000 goal. The year-to-date total is $149,574.33.

Bill and Sharon Bronson donated $1,100.

Frank and Tricia Goodman donated $1,000. “We hope this donation makes someone’s Christmas a little better,” they wrote.

Patricia Morales sent $500 writing, “Merry Christmas, from the Morales family.”

Melissa Tipke gave $500. “Thanks to all the volunteers that make this event happen. Happy Holidays,” she wrote.

Michael and Sydney Perrizo donated $500 “In memory of Lee and Diane Bergstrom.”

An anonymous donor “from South Greenacres” sent $400, writing, “Merry Christmas.” An anonymous donor sent $350.

Carl and Dennie Crowe donated $300. “Thank you so much for all you do through the Christmas Fund to make our community better. We appreciate all of you. Merry Christmas!” they wrote.

Linda Eitzman gave $200.

An anonymous donor sent $200 “In memory of Monsignor Frank Bach.”

Meredith Hilby donated $200, writing, “Thank you to all the employees and wonderful volunteers who make this tradition possible.”

Lane Klees donated $150. Alan and Deanna Eppinger sent $125.

“In loving memory of Leona and Emil Isaak,” Donna Isaak donated $110.

Two anonymous donors sent $100. “Thank you for another year of providing for the good people of Spokane. You are a blessing to all of us. Merry Christmas to all,” one wrote.

Barry Benoit, of Hauser, donated $100, as did Stephen and Roxanna Palmer.

Carol Lippman gave $100. “In memory of my mother, who loved Christmas and children and always donated,” she wrote.

Daunita Higgins and Lisa Reuter each sent $100 via PayPal. Carol Phelps gave $75. Nancy Martin donated $50.

An anonymous donor sent $50 cash writing, “Happy Holidays to one and all! Thank you for all your great work!”