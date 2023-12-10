Key matchup: Mississippi Valley State’s Rayquan Brown pacing inconsistent Delta Devils squad

Rayquan Brown’s first two games against opposition from the West Coast Conference came with mixed results.

That could be actually understating it.

On Nov. 20 against Santa Clara, the senior guard was 0 for 11 from the field, scoring all four of his points from the free -throw line in Mississippi Valley State’s 81-39 loss to Herb Sendek’s Broncos.

Brown rebounded six days later against Pacific, making 8 of 14 shots from the field and 6 of 9 from the free -throw line to score 23 points in a 68-65 overtime loss to the Tigers. He also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

It’s been tough sledding for MVSU with nine consecutive losses to open the year and the Delta Devils’ top scorer hasn’t been immune to inconsistent play.

Brown followed his four-point game against Santa Clara with 20- and 23-point outings against Cal State Northridge to complete MVSU’s three-game California road swing, but the 6-foot-6 guard was held to just 3 of 12 from the field and nine points while committing five turnovers in a recent loss to North Texas.

Brown didn’t appear in MVSU’s last game against Liberty, but a reason for his absence wasn’t specified.

The senior from Atlanta who played at McLennan Community College and Coahoma Community College before signing with the Delta Devils explored options outside of MVSU following the 2022-23 season, entering his name in the transfer portal before ultimately returning to Itta Bena, Mississippi, for his final year of eligibility.

He’s leading the Devils at 15.3 points per game but has only made more than 50% of his field goal attempts twice – against CSUN and Pacific – and enters Monday’s 6 p.m. game at No. 7 Gonzaga shooting 38% from the field for the season.

MVSU’s starting backcourt features the 6-6 Brown alongside 5-11 Donovan Sanders and 6-7 Arecko Gipson, so there’s a good chance Gonzaga’s Nolan Hickman gets the primary assignment on Brown Monday night.