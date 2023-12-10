Maximum fun at Star Wars miniature game night at Uncle’s Games

When Steve Martin named his seminal comedy album, “Let’s Get Small,” it had nothing to do with “Star Wars” miniature night. That’s so, even though “Let’s Get Small” was released in 1977 when “Star Wars” made cinematic history.

“Star Wars” miniature game night has been popular for the last eight years at Uncle’s Games. Every Tuesday, players battle from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We have a thriving Star Wars miniature community in Spokane,” Uncle’s Games manager Callisto Aotsuki said. “It’s serious. We’re trying to send someone to nationals, and we just had a guy come back from a tournament in Las Vegas.”

The appeal, according to Aotsuki, is that the miniature games combine strategy and creativity.

“You can paint them (game pieces) and there’s the artistry when coming up with the custom colors,” Aotsuki said. “The strategy can get really deep. You can combine that with the creative element and the social aspects of game play and you have something people love to play.”

The “Star Wars” games at Uncle’s Games range from Legion to Shatterpoint to X-Wing and Armada.

“Legion is really popular right now,” Aotsuki said.

Eight people take part in “Star Wars” miniature game night on a typical evening.

“But it’s common to have 12 people here if the weather doesn’t drive them away,” Aotsuki said. “There’s 15 to 16 here when there are tournaments. Tuesdays are a good night here.”