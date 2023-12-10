NFL Locals: Jake Browning beats Gardner Minshew in rematch of starting QBs from 2018 Apple Cup

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Jake Browning never lost to the Washington State Cougars. That’s not changing as a pro.

Browning, a former Washington Huskies standout, led the Cincinnati Bengals to a 34-14 win over Gardner Minshew (WSU) and the Indianapolis Colts in a rematch of the starters from the 2018 Apple Cup game.

Browning, who started and won four Apple Cups from 2015-18, completed 18 of 24 attempts for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Browning added a rushing touchdown, outdueling Minshew, who completed 26 of 39 attempts for 240 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Browning impressed for a second straight game for the Bengals (7-6), who returned to playoff position, despite losing starting QB Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury three weeks ago.

The Colts (7-6) were shut out in the second half. They had their four-game win streak snapped and missed a chance at tying Jacksonville for first in the AFC South.

Indianapolis defensive end Samson Ebukam (Eastern Washington) had two tackles.

• Cooper Kupp (EWU) may be feeling 100%. He at least looked his All-Pro self during the Los Angeles Rams’ 37-31 overtime loss at the Baltimore Ravens.

Kupp caught eight receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown, finding the end zone for a second straight game and going over 100 yards receiving for the first time since Oct. 15.

Kupp started strong with a 27-yard reception and 6-yard touchdown on the Rams’ third drive. He came through in the clutch too, with a 34-yard catch to set up a game-tying field goal to force overtime.

The result wasn’t as positive for the Rams (6-7), with Tylan Wallace returning a punt for a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

The Ravens improved to 19-1 against NFC opponents with Lamar Jackson playing quarterback. In doing so, Kupp wasn’t the only receiver with a vintage performance.

Odell Beckham Jr. caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens (10-3), who went into first place in the AFC.

• Atlanta linebacker Kaden Elliss (Idaho) made a game-high 10 tackles, but the Falcons gave up a late lead in a 29-25 loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield hit Cade Otton for an 11-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left to give the Bucs the lead and force a three-way tie atop the NFC South with Tampa, Atlanta and New Orleans all at 6-7.

• Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) had four tackles and a sack in a 28-6 loss at New Orleans.

The Panthers (1-12) are closing in on the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, which is owned by the Chicago Bears.

• Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (WSU) had one tackle in a 24-7 loss to the visiting Denver Broncos.