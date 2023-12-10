The popular version of the story tells us the Boston Tea Party was a protest against high taxes, but that wasn't the case at all. In fact, the real problem was that the taxes on tea had been lowered

Two hundred and fifty years ago Saturday, an angry mob of American colonists swarmed three ships moored at the docks in Boston, seized 45 tons of tea and tossed it into the harbor.

Escalating Issues Great Britain was swimming in debt. The Seven Years' War, which ended in 1763, resulted in Great Britain taking possession of large amounts of territory from France. Taxes throughout the British Commonwealth were high and rising. All this came to pass just as American colonists were flexing their own muscles. Colonists weren't willing to pay more taxes without seats in Parliament. And the king wasn't willing to consider that.

Too Big To Fail In the meantime, the East India Company found itself with a surplus of goods and falling prices. The company fell behind in debt payments and was in danger of taking the entire British economy down with it. The plan was simple: Reduce the much-hated taxes on tea in the colonies, which would increase tea sales and funnel revenue to the East India Company. The lower prices would make it easier for American colonists to stomach a tax, because who cares about a British tax if the final cost is lower? Parliament didn't count on American colonists rejecting lower tea prices out of principle.

Rock + Hard Place In Philadelphia and New York City, ships carrying the East India Company tea were refused entry. In Charleston, South Carolina, the cargo was confiscated. In Boston, three ships — the Dartmouth, the Eleanor and the Beaver — carried the controversial tea put in to port, but local leaders demanded the ships leave immediately. The Customs House, however, refused to let the ships depart until the duty had been paid. This put the captains of the three colonial-owned cargo vessels in a bind: They couldn't unload their cargo and they couldn't depart with their cargo intact.