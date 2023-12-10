‘They sound like angels’: Community choir sings at the Christmas Bureau

Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

Social Security cards and Medicaid cards are not valid identification.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 14. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 13.

Come to the Christmas Bureau

If You Go

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

All wearing festive red, eight members of Spokane’s Good News Company Choir sang at the Christmas Bureau on Thursday, offering entertainment to hundreds waiting in line.

The singers stuck to classic Christmas carols like “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Silent Night.”

“They sound like angels. I’ve stood there and cried before because it touched my heart so much,” said Christmas Bureau co-chair Christy Folkins.

In the crowd, many stood and turned toward the choir, watching and listening. Others took out their phones to shoot video. A boy walked over to quietly clap after a song before sneaking back in line with his family. A little girl stood on one of the railings that divided the line, holding on with both hands and resting her chin on the bar.

The all-women community choir meets weekly throughout most of the year. They are often busy with performances during the holiday season. Excluding a few years when entertainment was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the choir has been coming to the Christmas Bureau since 2015.

A small stage was set up at the bureau for performers, but the choir opted for the cement floor, where they could be closer to recipients.

This way, “you can interact with people,” said choir member Debbie Christensen.

The group had a screen set up behind them with the lyrics to their songs.

“It’s almost like karaoke. Every song, we can hear them singing along,” Christensen said.

At one point, said choir director Brenda Gross, “the whole room sang to ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain.’”

One girl didn’t want to stop singing with the choir, even when the line moved.

“(She) let her whole party go around her,” said Bonnie Perry, another member.

Interactions with the crowd are what many choir members love most about performing.

“It’s amazing,” Gross said of the first half of their performance while they stopped for lunch. “It’s enjoyable and we like the people.”

Christensen agreed.

“It was good for our hearts,” she said.

Donations

The Christmas Bureau is a partnership between Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review, but the support of the community is what makes it all possible. Recent donations of $4,840 have bumped the Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund to $154,414.33, closer to this year’s $600,000 goal.

The Kelly and Connie Mickelson Family Fund at the Innovia Foundation gifted a $1,500 grant.

James and Deborah Repp donated $400, writing, “Just a little something to help in giving everybody a great holiday season… God bless everyone that puts this on and for all the great volunteers.”

Tom Caldwell sent $300, writing, “In memory of our loved ones that have passed most recently our Aunt Dolly.”

Jesse Zumbro sent $260 via PayPal. Nancy Edwards and Dale Soden each donated $250.

“To the many volunteers who share their time work so hard for those in need,” Brian and Murlaine Steckler wrote with a donation of $200.

Kenneth Hill sent $200.

Donald Lippman donated $200. “In memory of my wife Marilyn Lippman,” he wrote.

Victoria, Alex and Gabriella Van Inwegen donated $200 “in loving memory of Patrick Van Inwegen.”

Gary and Judy Spangelo, of Cheney, gave $125.

Joan Menzies, Scott and Christy Morrell, Barbara Heaton, Barbara VanLeuven, and Stewart and Laurel Randall all sent $100.

Keith and Patricia Campbell, Phillip Schumater and an anonymous donor also each sent $100.

“Happy Birthday dad!” Carol Stolp wrote with a $50 donation.

Sherryl Niska sent $40.

Ann Carey and Patty Rabel together donated $40. “In memory of our parents Ken and Mickey Rabel,” they wrote.

Eric Worden sent $25 through PayPal.