‘Barbenheimer’ reigns in the 2024 Golden Globe nominations: The full list

By Malia Mendez Los Angeles Times

“Barbie” was off to the awards-season races Monday with a leading nine nominations for the Golden Globes, the embattled Hollywood institution that itself is trying to win back an audience and find a path to relevancy.

Director Greta Gerwig’s pretty-in-pink film was followed closely by its pop culture companion, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which scored eight nominations. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” each earned seven nods. In TV categories, “Succession” led with nine nominations, followed by “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building,” which each had five.

Here’s the full list of nominees, followed by a recap of the Globes’ own drama.

Motion Picture – Drama

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Motion Picture – Animated

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKIDS)

“Elemental” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“Wish” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres Distribution)

Motion Picture – Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) – France

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) – Finland

“Io Capitano” (Pathe Distribution) – Italy

“Past Lives” (A24) – USA

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) – Spain

“The Zone of Interest” (A24) – United Kingdom / USA

Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Greta Lee (“Past Lives”)

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)

Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”)

Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Barry Keoghan (“Saltburn”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers”)

Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“No Hard Feelings”)

Natalie Portman (“May December”)

Alma Pöysti (“Fallen Leaves”)

Margot Robbie (“Barbie”)

Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)

Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage (“Dream Scenario”)

Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka”)

Matt Damon (“Air”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Beau Is Afraid”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)

Julianne Moore (“May December”)

Rosamund Pike (“Saltburn”)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe (“Poor Things”)

Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Charles Melton (“May December”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (“Barbie”)

Tony Mcnamara (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix (“Poor Things”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Oppenheimer”)

Joe Hisaishi (“The Boy and the Heron”)

Mica Levi (“The Zone of Interest”)

Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”)

Robbie Robertson (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance” – “She Came to Me,” Music & Lyrics by: Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night” – “Barbie,” Music & Lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” – “Barbie,” Music & Lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” – “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Music & Lyrics by: Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom” – “Rustin,” Music & Lyrics by: Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” – “Barbie,” Music & Lyrics by: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

TV Series – Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO | Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO | Max)

TV Series – Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO | Max)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Limited, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

“All The Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Daisy Jones & The Six” (Prime Video)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Lessons In Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren (“1923”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last Of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Emma Stone (“The Curse”)

Male Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last Of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Female Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Male Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Female Actor in a Limited, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for TV

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Brie Larson (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“Love & Death”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Male Actor in a Limited, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for TV

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)

Sam Claflin (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Woody Harrelson (“White House Plumbers”)

David Oyelowo (“Lawmen: Bass Reeves”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

Female Actor in a Supporting Role on TV

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Abby Elliott (“The Bear”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Male Actor in a Supporting Role On TV

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

Ebon Moss–Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

Stand-Up Comedy

Ricky Gervais (“Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”)

Trevor Noah (“Trevor Noah: Where Was I”)

Chris Rock (“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”)

Amy Schumer (“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”)

Sarah Silverman (“Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”)

Wanda Sykes (“Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer”

The Golden Globes for years was seen as the free-wheeling and often more entertaining alternative to the Oscars and Emmys. But the show spiraled into a credibility crisis following a 2021 L.A. Times investigation that revealed the awards’ parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had no Black members. The Times also uncovered questionable ethical and financial practices. With survival of the Globes in question, the HFPA was dissolved and the awards show acquired by billionaire Todd Boehly’s private equity firm and Penske Media, publisher of Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

Just last month CBS picked up the broadcasting rights. The ceremony, to be held Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, will air on CBS and Paramount +.

The revamped Golden Globes now has a voting body of 300 members from 75 countries, President Helen Hoehne said during the nominations livestream. The 2024 awards will also debut two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures and best stand-up comedian on television.

This year the Globes show faces a major challenge from the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Buoyed by a difficult but fruitful strike that yielded major wage gains for unionized actors, SAG will have a much stronger presence in awards season thanks to Netflix, which will stream the ceremony for the first time. The awards, to be held at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A., will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 24.