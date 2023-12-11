Idaho loses QB Gevani McCoy, RB Anthony Woods and CB Marcus Harris to NCAA transfer portal

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy pauses during a practice on July 31 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho. (Geoff Crimmins/For the Spokesman-Reivew)

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho’s football team established itself as a Football Championship Subdivision/Big Sky Conference heavyweight this season. If the Vandals hope to take another step next year – to contend for a Big Sky title and a third straight FCS postseason berth – they’ll need to fill some big shoes.

Three Vandals stars – key players in the team’s resurgence over the past two seasons – are looking to finish their careers elsewhere.

Starting quarterback Gevani McCoy, tailback Anthony Woods and lock-down cornerback Marcus Harris all entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, just two days after the Vandals’ season came to a close with a 30-22 loss at home to Albany in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs.

McCoy, Woods and Harris all landed on the All-Big Sky first team this year. The trio of Vandal standouts will certainly be courted by Football Bowl Subdivision programs during the offseason.

All three players announced their decisions via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

A two-year Idaho starter from the Los Angeles metro, McCoy emerged as the Big Sky’s top QB this season after winning the Jerry Rice Award (best freshman in the FCS) last year.

McCoy, named a team captain before this season, threw for 2,910 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions on a 64.7% completion rate. He also rushed for 378 yards, excluding yards lost from sacks, and two TDs. McCoy was one of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the best offensive player in the FCS.

McCoy passed for 2,719 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven picks last year, and broke the single-season program record with a 68.5% completion percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder won the QB job ahead of the 2022 season, then quickly became one of Idaho’s best signal-callers in program history. McCoy ranks ninth in Idaho history in both passing yards (5,834) and touchdowns (43).

An athletic QB who can escape pressure and extend plays, McCoy also boasts a strong and accurate arm. He’s able to make almost any kind of throw.

Woods had an impressive season as a true freshman last year, leading the team with 880 rushing yards. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Palmdale, California, became a more complete runner this year – exhibiting strength in between the tackles and exceptional quickness in open field – and finished the season as one of the most productive ball-carriers in the FCS.

Woods rushed for 1,155 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, and 16 touchdowns – tied for fourth in Idaho single-season history. The 5-11, 185-pounder checked in at third nationally in TD runs and 10th in yardage. If Woods’ Vandal career is over, he’ll finish at No. 13 in program history in rushing yards (2,027) and just inside the top 10 in TD runs (19).

Harris was Idaho’s only defender to earn first-team all-conference plaudits. The Portland native recorded three interceptions, one defensive TD, 13 pass breakups and 51 tackles (5½ for loss) this year. He broke the career program record with 36 PBUs.

Harris started at Idaho for three seasons after transferring in from Oregon State. He registered 154 tackles (nine for loss) and six interceptions during his Idaho career.

Harris, a junior with one year of eligibility remaining, participated in Idaho’s senior day ceremony last month – an indication that he’d be moving on.