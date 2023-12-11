Locally: Four Idaho players, one from Eastern Washington named to FCS All-American teams

From staff reports

The Idaho Vandals were well represented on the FCS Football Central All-American teams, announced Monday in partnership with Sports Illustrated.

Wide receiver Hayden Hatten was named to the first team, while defensive back Marcus Harris earned second-team honors and running back Anthony Woods and return man Jermain Jackson received third-team nods.

Eastern Washington receiver Efton Chism III was also named to the third team.

Hatten, a redshirt junior from Scottsdale, Arizona, set multiple school records this season, catching 93 passes for 1,231 yards and nine touchdowns. He surpassed his 2022 yardage total, which earned him consensus All-America honors.

Hatten has 3,449 career receiving yards, which is second in school history.

Harris, a junior who entered the transfer portal Monday, led the Vandals with 10 pass breakups and three interceptions. He was fifth on the team with 51 tackles and made 5½ for loss.

Woods joined Harris in the transfer portal. The sophomore built on a stellar freshman year with 1,155 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Jackson was the Vandals’ second-leading receiver behind Hatten but stood out as a returner. He averaged 26.5 yards on kickoff returns and 18.4 on punts.

Jackson was key in the Vandals’ playoff win over Southern Illinois, returning a punt 86 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to tie the score at 10-all.

Chism was a standout in a disappointing season for EWU. He led the Eagles with 84 receptions for 932 yards and eight touchdowns.

Volleyball

Longtime volleyball referee, trainer and scorekeeper Barb Twohig became the 10th person inducted into the Spokane Area Volleyball Referees Association (SAVRA) Hall of Fame, recognizing her nearly 50 years in the sport as a referee, coach and contributor.

SAVRA also gave out its annual awards at the Hall of Fame dinner: Co-Officials of the Year, Juli Argotow-Jones and Dale Goodwin; Partner of the Year, Debbie Spray,; Contributor of the Year, Twohig; Line Judge of the Year, Tyler Martindale; Most Improved, Joey DeMontel; top first-year official, Kaiden Davis; top second-year official, Lexi Shay; and top third-year official, Jackie Mooney.

Five SAVRA officials worked state high school tournaments in Yakima, including three who called the finals in each classification: Heather Darrough, 4A; Goodwin, 3A; and Veronica Douglas, 2A. Devin Darrough, B, and Mark Yamamoto, A, also worked state tournaments.

Spokane’s Devin Darrough has worked as line judge the first four rounds of the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament.

• Washington State fifth-year senior Magda Jehláová was selected No. 2 overall by the San Diego Mojo and later traded to the Atlanta Vibe in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation collegiate player draft on Monday.

Her back row teammate, fifth-year senior libero Karly Basham, was selected with the No. 32 overall pick – the fourth pick of the fifth round – by the Grand Rapids Rise.

“We are very excited for Magda and Karly,” WSU volleyball coach Jen Greeny said. “What a great opportunity to get drafted and be able to stay in the U.S. to play professionally.”

The league begins play in January and runs through May.

Soccer

Midfielder Julianna Duckett, a four-year letter winner at Pepperdine University, has signed to play soccer at Washington State University next fall.

Duckett played four years at Pepperdine, including as a starter throughout her senior season and a run to the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Track and field

Eastern Washington’s Madelyn Knight was named one of four Big Sky Athletes of the Week, after placing second in the 60-meter hurdles on Saturday at the Spokane Invitational at the Podium.

Knight, a senior, set a personal best at 8.57 seconds – second in EWU history behind Seville Broussard‘s mark of 8.51 in 1999.