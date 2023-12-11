Petunia & Loomis offers alternative holiday photo op with Krampus

When a woman asked Jesse McCauley to hold her prepubescent daughter upside down by her ankles last year, the accommodating owner of Petunia & Loomis immediately complied. The professional wrestler has no problem with unconventional requests when portraying Krampus, the creepy, demonic creature who symbolizes the start of dark nights and survival in the cold, during December.

Krampus, who punishes badly behaved children with birch rods, is the alternative to Santa Claus and McCauley aims to please as the mythic character.

“People come into the store for photos and they also bring their pets and I try to do what they want,” McCauley said. “When the woman had the unusual request, me holding her daughter upside down, it’s not a big deal since I’m a pro wrestler. I’m used to picking people up.”

The brawny McCauley, who wrestles for Relentless Wrestling and often battles at Players and Spectators, started the Krampus tradition last year at his store. Krampus photos were shot during two Saturday afternoons last December. However, the demand was so great that McCauley is offering photo opportunities every Saturday this month through Dec. 23.

“We’re the oddball type of store in town,” McCauly said. “Our store is quirky and different. You can go to any mall in America and meet Santa. However, there aren’t many stores in which you can have a Krampus encounter.”

The additional traffic triggered by the Krampus sessions has increased business at Petunia & Loomis.

“Krampus has been really good for us,” McCauley said. “We got a boost since we had people come in, who heard about what we were doing, who normally would not come into a store like Petunia & Loomis. So there was no choice but to do this again and it’s also fun so why not bring back Krampus?”

McCauley has Krampus ornaments, along with buttons, patches, pins and stuffed animals.

“People love being able to bring something home that’s connected with Krampus,” McCauley said. “Who can blame them? It’s fun stuff.”

The Krampus experience is amped up this year with some cool objects, such as McCauley’s staff, which is made from actual animal bones. “We sell a lot of animal bones and skulls,” McCauley said. “So why not make a cool staff with what I have?”

There are embalming machines, an array of medical tools, an early version of a colonoscopy scope and taxidermied animals for sale at Petunia & Loomis.

“We’re the shop with the unusual,” McCauley said. “If you want something out of the ordinary, stop in. If you would like to meet Krampus and take a photo, please come over.

“You might find something really different and fun if you come into the store, and maybe you’ll find some cool, spooky stuff.”