WSU guard Myles Rice repeats as Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

PULLMAN – Myles Rice can do no wrong.

At least that’s the way it feels right now for the Washington State guard, who won his second straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor, the conference announced Monday.

In the Cougars’ two wins last week, romps over UC Riverside and Grambling State, Rice scored 8 and 14 points, respectively. He totaled 11 assists in that span, and in Sundays win over the Tigers, he nabbed seven steals – six in the first half.

For the season, Rice is now averaging 16 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game, making him the conference’s second-leading freshman scorer and 11th overall. His steals mark also ranks fourth in the Pac-12 – and his seven steals in Sunday’s game is one off the program record.

Washington State (8-1) returns to the court Saturday in Phoenix, where the Cougs will face Santa Clara in the Jerry Colango Classic at Footprint Center. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. on Pac-12 Network.