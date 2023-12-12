39-year-old woman dies in crash east of Minnehaha Park

A 39-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash last week just east of Spokane.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sarah Campbell died of blunt force injuries from the Dec. 6 crash on East Frederick Avenue and North Carnahan Road.

Campbell was driving a green sedan at about 4:30 p.m. west on Frederick Avenue, said Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Gregory said witnesses told deputies Campbell was not staying in her lane, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound minivan.

All seven occupants in the two vehicles were provided medical treatment, Gregory said. Campbell died at the hospital.