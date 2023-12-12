The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
30°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

39-year-old woman dies in crash east of Minnehaha Park

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 39-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash last week just east of Spokane.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sarah Campbell died of blunt force injuries from the Dec. 6 crash on East Frederick Avenue and North Carnahan Road.

Campbell was driving a green sedan at about 4:30 p.m. west on Frederick Avenue, said Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Gregory said witnesses told deputies Campbell was not staying in her lane, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound minivan.

All seven occupants in the two vehicles were provided medical treatment, Gregory said. Campbell died at the hospital.