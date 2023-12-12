Superman Christopher Reeves Producers considered several actors to play the lead role including Clint Eastwood, James Caan, Nick Nolte, Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds. After both Warren Beatty and Robert Redford turned down the role, producers began testing relatively unknown actors. Twenty-six-year- old Reeve was paid only $250,000 for this film and for “Superman 2.”

Young Clark Kent Jeff East East had auditioned to play Superman and also tried out for the role of Jimmy Olsen. He was outfitted with a wig and a fake nose to make him look a little more like Reeve. It took three to four hours every day to apply the makeup.Producers had Reeve overdub all of East's dialogue as young Clark. He says he was nearly injured in the scene in which he races a train.

Lois Lane Margot Kidder More than 100 actors were considered to play Lane, including Lesley Ann Warren, Susan Blakely and Stockard Channing. After extensive screen tests, Kidder was given the role when she was the only one who saw the humor in the line, “What color underwear am I wearing?” when her character tries to verify Superman really has X-ray vision.

Perry White Jackie Cooper Originally, Keenan Wynn was cast as the editor of the Daily Planet but had to drop out because of heart issues. Cooper, who had originally auditioned to play Otis took over the role. Cooper had begun his acting career at age 3 in 1925 and appeared in Hal Roach's “Our Gang” comedy shorts. He was nominated for an Academy Award at age 9 for his work in “Skippy.”

Lex Luthor Gene Hackman Dustin Hoffman, Gene Wilder, Jack Nicholson and George Kennedy were all considered for the role of Superman's archnemesis. Hackman was reluctant to take the role — he feared it would damage his reputation as a serious actor. He declined to shave off his mustache for the film until director Richard Donner offered to shave off his, too. Donner was wearing a fake mustache.