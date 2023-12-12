Was it a bird? Was it a plane?
No, what appeared in movie theaters 45 years ago Friday was a new movie about comic book hero Superman featuring an unknown actor at the time, Christopher Reeve. “Superman: The Movie” would set records for best opening day, best weekly gross and would become the sixth-highest grossing film, at the time.
A Super-Powered Reception
“Superman: The Movie” made $2.8 million on opening day and set a U.S. box office record at the time with $12 million in its first week of release. It became the highest grossing movie released in 1978 in North America and the sixth-highest grossing film of all time, at the time. Warner Bros. went on to make three more Superman movies with Christopher Reeve, but none was as successful as the first.
Each movie after the first within the original Superman tetralogy was increasingly less successful. The dismal fourth movie ended up ending the series.
19 years later, director Bryan Singer brought in Brand Routh for a reboot.
More recently, Warner Bros. attempted to again reboot a series of movies starring Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and others.