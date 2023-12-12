Board supports Harvard president Claudine Gay amid backlash to antisemitism response

By MURI ASSUNÇÃO New York Daily News

Harvard President Claudine Gay will continue to lead the prestigious Ivy League institution despite intense criticism following her comments at a recent congressional hearing on antisemitism, the university’s highest governing body announced Tuesday.

“We today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University,” members of the Harvard Corporation said in a statement published on the university’s website Tuesday morning.

“Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing,” the board added.

The statement of support comes after a meeting in which top university leaders reportedly discussed calls for Gay’s resignation following her testimony in a congressional hearing early last week.

On Dec. 5, the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology faced questions from lawmakers regarding their responses to incidents of alleged antisemitism on their campus in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Critics say the three school leaders failed to convince lawmakers they could properly protect their Jewish students and staff.

The now-infamous hearing, which has dominated national headlines over the past few days — and was even featured prominently on “Saturday Night Live” — led to the resignation of University of Pennsylvania pres. Liz Magill over the weekend.

Comments by Magill, MIT president Sally Kornbluth, and Gay — the second woman and the first Black person to lead Harvard — drew fierce backlash from some politicians, students and donors.

After the hearing, dozens of lawmakers, most of them Republicans, called for Gay to resign. However, on Monday more than 700 Harvard faculty members signed a letter to the board expressing support to the president and urging the boards to resist calls to remove her from the post.

“So many people have suffered tremendous damage and pain because of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack, and the University’s initial statement should have been an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation,” the board said. “Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values.”

Gay has apologized for how she handled her testimony last week, the board added, noting she has also “committed to redoubling the University’s fight against antisemitism.”