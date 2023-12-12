Boeing closes in on 737 target after November delivery spurt

By Julie Johnsson Bloomberg

Boeing Co. delivered 46 of its 737 family jets in November, its largest such tally in five months, leaving the manufacturer just 24 aircraft short of its revised annual target.

The U.S. planemaker has stepped up its delivery tempo as it streamlines inspections of a supplier defect in some 737 Max models and works to clear already built aircraft from storage lots.

Boeing lowered its annual goal to delivering between 375 and 400 of the cash-cow jets in October after shipments slowed to a crawl.

Deliveries would get an added boost should China resume importing the 737 Max after a nearly five-year halt, as air travel rebounds and trade relations thaw with the U.S.

Flights of Max jets earmarked for the mainland have picked up since the leaders of the two countries met last month.

An official with China’s main regulator recently encouraged Boeing to deepen its presence in the country.

Narrowbody deliveries now stand at 351 for the year, Boeing said. The company shipped 10 widebodies during the month, including six of its 787 Dreamliner jets.

With that tally, the manufacturer has handed over 62 Dreamliners through November, leaving it eight jets shy of the range of 70 to 80 deliveries targeted for the year.

Output at planemakers Boeing and Airbus SE typically surges during December as the manufacturers work at full bore to meet annual targets.

Airbus needs to deliver 97 planes in December to meet Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury’s 2023 goal of 720 handovers.

Boeing recorded 114 gross orders against 10 cancellations in November.

Most of that haul came during the Dubai Air Show, with hometown carrier Emirates striking firm orders for 90 of the coming 777X twin-aisle, Boeing’s largest family of jets.

As of Nov. 30, the planemaker had booked 1,085 gross orders for the year, and 945 sales net of cancellations and conversions.