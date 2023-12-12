Central Valley School Board newcomers assume office

Superintendent John Parker leads new-to-office Anniece Barker in reciting her oath of office at Monday’s school board meeting. (Elena Perry)

Two newly elected Central Valley School Board members assumed office, and the board selected its internal leadership at Monday’s school board meeting.

Anniece Barker and Stephanie Jerdon took their oaths and took their seats, once held by Keith Clark and Debra Long. The meeting was packed with attendees welcoming the newly elected pair. Barker runs a cottage bakery out of her home, and Jerdon works at the Liberty Lake Library.

The board selected nursing professor Pam Orebaugh as president. She was elected to the board in 2021.

The elections of Barker and Jerdon, along with Orebaugh, give the Central Valley board a more conservative majority.

Retired teacher and superintendent Teresa Landa, also elected in 2021, assumed the position as vice president. Newly elected Barker is now the legislative representative. Barker led the charge to put on 2020 ballots a referendum against state-wide comprehensive sex education.

Cindy McMullen was excused from the meeting for a family celebration.