Clarkston man found guilty of trying to meet minors for sex – including after he bailed out of jail for first offense

A 38-year-old Clarkston man was found guilty of child enticement after being caught through a sting trying to meet with minors for sex, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington announced Monday.

David Elmo Curry was convicted by a jury on two counts of attempted enticement of a minor last week following a two-day trial. According to the attorney’s office, Curry was out on bail at the time of his arrest for responding to a fake ad about a woman offering sexual acts by her 11- and 13-year-old daughters in exchange for money.

The ad was posted by Washington State Police in assistance with the Yakima and Union Gap police, the attorney’s office said. Curry was charged with attempted rape and then released.

While out on bail, Curry placed an ad that an undercover Homeland Security Investigations Task Force officer responded to, pretending he was a 13-year-old girl. Curry communicated with the officer, offered nude photos, inquired about “the child’s” favorite lubricant and made a plan to meet.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa Waldref said after the verdict that she was thankful for law enforcement that “work to ensure our communities are protected from those that would harm the most vulnerable among us.”

Curry faces up to life in prison with no less than five years of supervised release and a mandatory sex offender registration. His sentencing is set for March 26.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct who said they are thankful for law enforcement’s work. It was U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref.