Medical examiner IDs two people found dead in Minnehaha Neighborhood

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two people found dead in the Minnehaha Neighborhood Friday night.

Colton Russell, 37, and Kiara Morgan-Weiland, 23, both died after an incident in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Cuba Street. Their cause and manner of death is still “pending,” meaning additional testing or investigating is required.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to several reports of gunshots, according to a Spokane police news release. Officers found a man dead in a vehicle and a woman dead in the street.

Police did not say whether they were shot and are still looking to identify a suspect.

Terry Olson, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was in bed when he heard six or seven gunshots. He got up and saw two people running down the street. A woman was calling for help as she fell, got up and fell down again before dying.

Olson said his wife called 911 and he provided a statement to police. He said police were on scene until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage from the area and has not already been contacted by officers are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

The Spokane Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.