Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane boys, Mead girls stay undefeated; Lakeside girls edge Freeman in NEA opener

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 81, North Central 56: Ryan Lafferty scored 23 points and the Wildcats (5-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (3-1).

Andrew Rayment scored 17 points and McKay Smith added 14 for Mt. Spokane, which used a 20-7 third-quarter run to pull away. Jacori and JuJu Ervin scored 13 points apiece to lead NC.

Gonzaga Prep 85, Central Valley 46: Dylynn Groves scored 18 points, Henry Sandberg had 17 and the Bullpups (5-0) beat the host Bears (1-4). Branson Olson led CV with 12 points.

Ridgeline 68, Ferris 58: Caden Andreas scored 23 points, Easton Amend added 16 and Brayden Allen had 14 and the visiting Falcons (4-1) topped the Saxons (1-4). Dylan Skaife led Ferris with six 3-pointers and 34 points.

Lewis and Clark 59, Cheney 43: Paolo Murray scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, Luke Jessup added 13 and the Tigers (4-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-4). Evan Stinson led Cheney with 24 points.

University 58, Mead 39: Shane Skidmore scored 14 points, Jack Del Mese and Gabe Heimbigner added 11 points apiece and the visiting Titans (2-2) beat the Panthers (1-2). Madden Raab led Mead with 11 points.

Timberlake 74, East Valley 43: Tyler Engleson scored 25 points and the Timberwolves (2-3) beat the visiting Knights (0-4). Nehemiah Harry led EV with 13 points.

Pullman 62, Moscow 53: Champ Powaukee scored 23 points and the visiting Greyhounds (4-2) beat the Bears (2-3). Traiden Cummings and Grant Abendroth scored 14 points apiece for Moscow.

Rogers 70, Medical Lake 25: The Pirates (2-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-3). Details were unavailable.

Ephrata 54, Shadle Park 48: The Tigers (2-2) topped the visiting Highlanders (3-2). Details were unavailable.

Northeast A

Freeman 69, Lakeside 31: Micah Hodges scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and the Scotties (4-1) beat the visiting Eagles (0-3) as league play opened.

Riverside 68, Colville 31: Jacob Graham hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points and the Rams (2-2) defeated the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-4). McKavry Maddox scored 12 points for Colville.

Deer Park 57, Newport 35: David Kemano scored 27 points, including five 3-pointers, and the visiting Stags (2-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-4). Bubba Kinney led Newport with 12 points.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 77, Central Valley 75: Quinn Pederson’s scored the go-ahead basket on a last second follow-up and the visiting Bullpups (3-2) edged the Bears (3-3). Aylah Cornwall led G-Prep with 22 points; Gillian Bears scored 21 points, Olivia McIntyre had 19 and Pederson finished with 11. Draw Domebo led CV with 31 points, including six 3-pointers, and Eden sander added 15.

Mt. Spokane 65, North Central 34: Patience Grey scored 17 points, Abby Priddy added 13 and the Wildcats (1-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-4). Shalene Ervin scored 12 points and Mekelah Ma’ae had 10 for NC.

Ridgeline 60, Ferris 49: Madilyn Crowley scored 17 points and the visiting Falcons (3-3) beat the Saxons (2-2). Kayla Jones led Ferris with 24 points.

Lewis and Clark 43, Cheney 30: Sadie Pierce scored 16 points and the Tigers (4-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-5). Macey Richards led Cheney with 12 points.

Mead 80, University 58: Teryn Gardner scored 24 points, Addison Wells Morrison added 17 and the Panthers (3-0) beat the visiting Titans (4-1). Sophie Carbajal led three in double figures for U-Hi with 14 points.

Ephrata 61, Shadle Park 40: Alessa Soto scored 21 points and the Tigers (2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-4). Addison Jahn led SP with 14 points.

Timberlake 73, East Valley 25: Kurtsten McKellips scored 22 points and the Tigers (5-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-5). Abby Moore led EV with 10 points.

Medical Lake 63, Rogers 32: Charde’ Luat scored 16 points and the visiting Cardinals (4-0) beat the Pirates (0-2). Emily Peabody led Rogers with 25 points.

Northeast A

Lakeside 52, Freeman 50: Rylee Darnold scored 18 points, Ayanna Tobeck added 13 and the visiting Eagles (4-0) edged the Scotties (2-3) as the league opened. Taylee Phelps led Freeman with 24 points.

Deer Park 83, Newport 12: Olivia Gannon scored 20 points, Ashlan Bryant added 13 and the visiting Stags (5-0) routed the Grizzlies (0-3).

Gymnastics

GSL No. 1: Mead’s Dezlyn Lundquist won the uneven bars, floor exercise and vault and took first all-around in the season opener at Mead Gymnastics Center. Lundquist scored 36.5 points, edging Lewis and Clark’s Gabby Ontiveros (34.45) and Central Valley’s Kylie Morris (33.225). Mead took the team win with 166.625 points.