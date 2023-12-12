Sila Nanotechnologies signs agreement with Panasonic

Panasonic is the world’s fourth largest lithium battery producer in the world, according to Statista data. Between January and August of this year, the Japanese company comprised 7.1% of the global market. (Courtesy of Panasonic Energy)

Sila Nanotechnologies officials announced this week the company has signed a deal with Panasonic Energy, a world-leading electric-vehicle battery producer.

Just weeks prior, Sila began renovations to its Moses Lake facility to manufacture advanced battery parts. The 600,000-square-foot factory will host as many as 500 workers.

In October, Sila was awarded $100 million from Biden administration initiatives to partially fund the renovation.

Parts manufactured at the facility will supply Panasonic, the world’s fourth-largest lithium battery producer , according to Statista data. From January to August this year, the Japanese company comprised 7.1% of the global market.

Based in Alameda, California, Sila Nanotechnologies makes its trademarked Titan Silicon, an advanced material used in batteries that can improve electrical vehicle performance, vehicle range and reduce charge times, according to a company release.

CEO Gene Berdichevsky said Sila engineers made some 55,000 iterations before creating Titan Silicon. He said the material delivers a 20% energy density boost over the industry’s best-performing batteries.

That technology is what led to Panasonic’s deal, said Shoichiro Watanabe, the company’s executive vice president, in a news release.

“By integrating Sila’s groundbreaking battery material with our advanced cell manufacturing capabilities, we believe that we can address the concerns such as range anxiety and charging time and contribute to accelerating the adoption of EVs,” Watanabe said.

Panasonic operates a battery facility in partnership with Tesla, Inc., the world’s largest electric vehicle producer. It has also begun construction on a new facility in De Soto, Kansas, according to a company news release.

An agreement with such a large company is a major development, Berdichevsky said in the release.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Sila, our customers, and the industry at large,” he said.

This is not the first major company to form ties with Sila.

In 2022, Berdinsky signed a supply agreement with global auto manufacturer, Mercedes Benz, to use Sila technology in its G-Class series vehicles.

In addition to improving battery performance, Titan Silicon can help manufacturers reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

A