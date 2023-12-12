Stage Listings

Comedy

Ha!!Mark – A fully improvised satire of those beloved and formulaic holiday movies that are a staple of the season. Based on audience suggestions watch as the holidays take a hilarious detour. Friday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $9. (509) 747-7045.

Bryan Callen – Bryan Callen is an American actor, comedian, and podcaster. He is most known for his recurring role as “Coach Mellor” on ABC’s “Schooled.” Callen is co-host of the podcast “The Fighter and the Kid” alongside Brendan Schaub. Bryan is also a regular on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “Fight Companion” podcasts. Friday, 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. and Saturday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $28-50. (509) 318-9998.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $9. (509) 747-7045.

Michael Loftus – Michael Loftus is a writer, commentator, and standup comedian. He has been a headlining talent nationwide for more than 20 years. With a voice that steers center right in the political spectrum, Loftus captures in candor and humor the views of those “flyover” states. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$30. (509) 318-9998.

Theater

“Christmas Eve” – A show filled with heartwarming stories, cherished memories, and the joy of togetherness that will shine brightly on center stage. Every show holds the promise of a delightful surprise guest, adding an extra layer of enchantment to this already extraordinary occasion. Shows Nov. 24-Dec. 17. Thursdays through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $35. (208) 209-5031.

“A Sherlock Carol” – When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. But it is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present and future. Shows Nov. 27-Dec. 17. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $38. (509) 325-2507.

“How I Learned to Drive” – The story follows the strained, sexual relationship between Li’l Bit and her aunt’s husband, Uncle Peck, from her pre-adolescence through her teenage years into college and beyond. Warning: the show deals with issues of pedophilia, incest and misogyny. Shows Dec. 1-17. Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $25. (509) 838-9727.

“She Loves Me” – Set in a 1930s European perfumery, meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Shows Dec. 1-17. Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $33/adults;$15/students. (509) 325-2507.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” – The beloved American holiday classic as a 1940s radio broadcast tells the story of George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life on a Christmas Eve. Shows Dec. 8-17. Thursday-Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. TAC at the Lake, 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15.

“Hometown Christmas” – Lake City Playhouse actors sing and perform Christmas classics. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Vantage Point Brewing, 208 E. Coeur d’Alene Lake Dr., Coeur d’Alene. $15/adults; $10/children. (208) 551-2653.