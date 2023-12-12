Three 19-year-old men tied to deadly Franklin Park shooting have been sentenced

All three 19-year-old men connected to the shooting and killing of 22-year-old Ablos Kios last year at Franklin Park have been sentenced.

Nigel Neal was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after pleading guilty in October to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and first-degree rendering criminal assistance, according to court documents.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno ordered Neal to serve 18 months of community custody when he’s released from prison.

A judge on Nov. 30 sentenced Landen Galbreath to 9½ years behind bars for first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Malachi Cook was sentenced last month to eight years in prison for second-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

All three teens reached plea agreements after initially facing charges of second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault. The sentences took into account their youth, documents say.

The Aug. 27, 2022, shooting at the north Spokane park injured three others, which led to the assault pleas.

Tayona Allen, also 19, was charged with rendering criminal assistance and is set for trial Jan. 8.

According to court documents, two groups had been drinking in the park when officers responded to the shooting at about 3:15 a.m. A man from one group got into a car with a drunken 14-year-old from the other group and was seen kissing and inappropriately touching the girl, investigators wrote in documents.

This caused a fight between the two groups. Not long after, a group of at least three people returned to the park wearing ski masks, one in a ballistic vest, and began shooting.

A witness told police he saw a BMW arrive at the park and the occupants of the car were wearing ski masks.

The witness said one group rushed the BMW and argued with Galbreath, a passenger in the car and the driver. Galbreath and someone from the other group got into a scuffle, and the person swung at Galbreath. The witness said Galbreath dodged the punch and then discharged a firearm at point-blank range, striking Kios.

The witness said they heard additional gunshots and saw people in the parking lot area firing as well. Flashes, appearing to be from firearms, came from the BMW, the witness said.