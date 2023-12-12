Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas R. Robicheau and Jennifer E. Bickle, both of Spokane Valley.

James E. Jones and Colleen E. Holmes, both of Spokane Valley.

Blake Sprunk and Sarah E. Clode, both of Spokane Valley.

Jack W. Johnson and Somayeh A. Chiacchia, both of Brandywine, Maryland.

Cody M. Olson and Sarah C. Maxwell, both of Spokane.

David J. Dixon and Renee L. Latham, both of Spokane.

Atabak Soheili and Thi Minh Anh Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Jason Seo and Tuvshinzaya Lkhadorj, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher M. Norman and Ashley R. Purdy, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NWI Serrano LLC v. Brianna King, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Velo LLC v. Kristie Alford, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Emerald McDaniel, et al., restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Ashleigh Kingsman, restitution of premises.

Urban Settlements LLC v. Rita Lund, restitution of premises.

FPM LLC v. Matthew Hildreth, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Angela Peck, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Joel Garcia, et al., restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Crystal McGee, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Miranda Ackerman, restitution of premises.

Reservoir Park Flats LLC v. Paul Durham, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Akir Fowlkes, restitution of premises.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Myra Peltier, money claimed owed.

Kirk Smith, et al., v. Cherry, restitution of premises.

Browne’s Addition Apartments LLC v. Shelena Baker, restitution of premises.

Pacific Terrace Apartments LLC v. Louie Moses, et al., restitution of premises.

Riverbank v. River District Modern Dentistry PLLC and Mark R. Bradle, complaint.

Kimberley A. Delorme v. Brent A. Clark, DPM, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shulipa, Tetiana; and Harbar, Yurii

Kraft, Brittany R.; and Johnston, Michael A.

Boutain, Omari and Brandon

McCollough, Anthony G. and Carla M.

West, Faith A.; and Lummus, Joshua M.

Bang, Patrick and Lacey

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Bruce A. Thompson, 34; $815 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Phillip R. O’Bryant, 34; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Michael S. Ingwaldson, 36; 42 days in jail with 42 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

Tiras K. Wilbur, 24; 40 days in jail with 40 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Elijah R. Sprayberry, 24; 242 days in jail with 242 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Kaitlin E. Burner, 37; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Andrew J. Holstad, 37; $2,855 restitution, 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief – property.

Derrick Martin, 55; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Todd A. Hegel, 46; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Clayton Farber, 33; 218 days in jail with 218 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass – domestic violence and attempted second-degree taking a motor vehicle with permission.

Vern Boyd, 26; $1,000 restitution, two months in jail with 49 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Cody P. Kiehn, 42; 24.75 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree arson.

Jay A. Walter, 38; 36 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances.

Patrick Arkell, 41; $700 restitution, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Tyrell J. Howes, 34; $700 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Chesed B. Johnson, 45; 161 days in jail with 161 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of cyber harassment.

Nigel Neal, 20; 60 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Michael L. Bridges, 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree malicious mischief.

David E. Richards, 33; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Dinal J. Dau, 36; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Christopher R.M. Foster, 39; two days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Remington B. Lumpkin, 38; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

James H. Mackintosh, 69; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Kari L. Montgomery, 53; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Shawn C. Quaintance, 46; five days community service, after being found guilty of failing to obey a police officer.

Ivan Quezada Ponce de Leon, 31; $5,000 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Shari N. Same, 32; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing possession of a controlled substance.

Mark A. Sampson, 32; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to a public servant.

Shawn D.A. Smith, 40; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Ellis Sneed, 55; five days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree false reporting.

Christopher D. Sutton, 44; five days community service, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jared A. Swiger, 31; $5,000 fine, eight days community service, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Glen C. Vanderholm, 62; one day in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.