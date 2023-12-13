62-year-old Hayden man dies in Highway 95 crash

A 62-year-old Hayden man died after crashing his car into an oncoming vehicle Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 95 in Hayden.

A deputy witnessed a Ford Escape, driven by Robert Cincotta, traveling at about 10:45 p.m. south on Highway 95, cross the median into the northbound lanes and strike a passenger car at Orchard Avenue, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The deputy stopped and requested medical personnel to respond to the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Cincotta was unresponsive.

The release said deputies and medics tried to save the man’s life, but he died at Kootenai Health. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Kootenai Health with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Alcohol and speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office traffic unit at (208) 446-2271 or kcsotraffic@kcgov.us.